Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes for fried snacks to enjoy this monsoon

Feasting on a plate full of onion or potato fritters during the monsoon is a must even if one has to get a little wet in the rain. How about skipping your regular favourites by indulging in other kinds of fried food every evening? City chefs tell you how to make delicious snacks with chicken, corn and melted cheese with a touch of Japan

At 145 Café & Bar, Chef Amol combines every person's love for fritters and corn to make the crunchy corn tempura. Photo Courtesy: 145 Café & Bar

Mumbaikars love their street food and that is evident in the fact that not even the rains can dissuade them from enjoying a steaming vada or samosa pav or from simply enjoying ‘bhajiyas’ with a spicy chutney. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic many people have avoided eating outside. Come monsoon season and the numbers further reduce even further from those who enjoy eating outside.