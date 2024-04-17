Forced to be happy at all times: How Gen Z is battling toxic positivity

Mental health experts reveal that Gen Z is often criticised by older age groups for taking life too seriously, and advised to ‘relax’, without attempting to understand their viewpoint. We decode what toxic positivity is, its negative impact and the need to address emotions for better mental health

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

‘Gen Z takes life too seriously.’ This is a notion that many have. Gen Zers venting to their parents or anyone older than them are often advised to ‘chill out’, ‘live life stress-free’, and not complicate it unnecessarily.



This is especially the case with most Indian parents who often tell their Gen Z children to live a ‘bindass’ life as they did in their 20s and 30s thereby encouraging ‘toxic positivity.’.



Toxic positivity is all about overemphasising maintaining a positive attitude and avoiding any form of negative emotions or experiences. It dismisses valid feelings of sadness, anger, or frustration, typically through phrases like "just think positive" or "everything happens for a reason.



Although being optimistic and having a positive approach in life can help us get through difficult times, forcing yourself to constantly stay positive is unrealistic and often hurts one’s mental health.



“The younger generation is criticised for being perceived as fragile and not resilient enough, which undermines their unique hardships and experiences,” affirms Mani Agarwal, neurodivergent therapist.



Further, Dr Rahul Chandhok, head consultant, mental health and behavioural science, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram agrees, “Both millennials and parents can fall prey to promoting or practising toxic positivity, whether through societal pressures, personal beliefs, or cultural influences. However, it is more about individual attitudes and behaviours rather than being specific to one group over another.”



“It is crucial to understand that while stress is a universal phenomenon, certain generational characteristics might make Gen Z appear more susceptible or reactive to stress. Various factors can contribute to a severe perception of life’s challenges in Gen Z,” adds Neha Cadabam, senior consultant psychologist, executive director, Cadabams Hospitals.



Although nothing new, ‘toxic positivity’ â€“ a term unknown to people earlier is now being identified as an attitude. Mid-day.com got mental health experts on board to delve into this attitude, why Gen Z is subjected to it, its negative impact and the correct alternative.