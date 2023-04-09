From fashion to relationships: Here’s a weekly round-up of our top stories

From experts sharing sartorial to relationship tips, it has been an interesting mix of stories this week. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading

Representative image. Photo/iStock

April is celebrated as World Health Month, and the past week saw our coverage delving into two significant observances, Prevention of Blindness Week, and World Autism Awareness Day. For the former, experts shed light on the causes of glaucoma, and highlighted the need to get regular checkups and nutrition. The latter outlines the common misconceptions surrounding autism (a developmental disorder), and experts sharing actionable solutions to cope. Our third wellness feature had a mental health professional explore the link between our mental health and the nervous system. To keep your relationship healthy, we also sat down with intimacy and relationship experts to seek tips on how to attain the elusive work, life, and love balance.

The beginning of April has also been marked by soaring temperatures, and to get you summer-ready, we’ve got fashion experts share looks that you can ace in no-time. Last but not the least, our weekly series, Shelf Life which traces the literary culture of Mumbai, introduces readers to a bookseller in Dadar who is responding to customers’ convenience in the age of ebooks.

Dealing with autism: What you need to know about the disorder and how you can help people with it

Even as people celebrate World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, how many of us know what Autism is? Mid-day Online spoke to city experts to help people understand more about the developmental disorder. They not only share common misconceptions but also actionable solutions. Photo/iStock

Prevention of Blindness Week 2023: Mumbai experts explain why you should be concerned about glaucoma and the need for regular eye checkups

It’s impossible for those with the ability to see to imagine a life without it but often many of us take it for granted. Among the many eye diseases causing blindness, city experts shed light on the causes of glaucoma and its prevention, along with the need to eat healthy and get regular eye checkups. Photo/iStock

The nervous system and mental health

Pratyakshaa Tewari, a therapist at The Mood Space, outlines the relationship between your mental health and nervous system, and shares effective tips on how to cope with nervous system dysregulation. Photo/iStock

Finding it hard to balance love, life and work? Experts share helpful tips

Love has become harder in times when our jobs demand us to have committed relationships with our work. If you or your partner often complain about not finding time for each other, you must make amends to iron out the creases. How? Intimacy and relationship experts explain.

Summer fashion guide 2023: Beat the Mumbai heat in style with trendy fashion looks

With the arrival of summer in Mumbai, it’s time to stash away your fall clothing and stock up your wardrobe with light and airy outfits to beat the heat in vogue. Photo courtesy/Kaveri

Why this 50-year-old Mumbai bookstall-cum-library is worth exploring

With the sale of books plummeting by the years, and ebooks eating up the demand for hardcopies, a bookseller from Mumbai’s Dadar is responding to customers’ convenience in the best way. With over 2 lakh books, this place is truly worth exploring. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire/Mid-day

