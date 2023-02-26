From wellbeing to literary spaces: Here’s a weekly roundup of our top stories

From botox to nutrition, it has been an interesting mix of stories this week. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading

Moving towards the end of February, our features of the week delve into a range of wellness issues. Mental health experts outline the impact of bald-shaming, while a dermatologist answers most frequently asked questions about botox and fillers to clear the air around the trending beauty procedure. Experts also discuss how micro-plastics have been penetrating our food chain, and share ways to mitigate impact.

As wedding season continues to be in full-swing, our fourth wellness story explains why crash diets are not a healthy way to lose weight, as a nutritionist lists dietary changes to adapt to help brides feel beautiful inside-out. With the appointment of Neal Mohan as YouTube CEO, he joins the ranks of a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs helming global tech firms. Experts decode this emerging trend of Indians being hired for top management positions at American firms.

Our weekly series, Shelf Life which traces the literary culture of Mumbai, takes readers to a Churchgate bookshop started by the Communist Party of India.

Shamed for balding? Experts dissect how it hampers mental health and workplace dynamics





Recently, a UK man, who was forced to quit his job for being ‘bald’, won Rs 70 lakh in damages after he sued his firm for workplace discrimination. While it ended in favour of the man, it brings to light a much larger issue of bald-shaming that many men face daily but goes unnoticed as a ‘casual remark’.

Neal Mohan for YouTube: Why top tech giants are hiring Indian-origin CEOs in the US?

Neal Mohan has been appointed as the new CEO of YouTube. As he joins Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and the rest in a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at global tech firms, industry insiders breakdown the trend of hiring Indian CEOs for American corporations.

Easy dietary tips every bride-to-be must follow

Gone are the days of crash dieting to fit into your wedding attire. Here’s everything you need to know about creating a diet that will help you look the prettiest on your wedding day.

Celebrity dermatologist shares everything you need to know about botox

Global pop star Madonna made headlines at the Grammys for her appearance as speculation around beauty treatments surfaced. Dermatology expert Dr Rashmi Shetty answers all our questions around botox and fillers.

Did you know: Now your instant food delivery apps are serving microplastics

Microplastics have penetrated the food chain and are seeping into edible food for humans. Experts break down how plastic debris is entering the food chain and how we can mitigate the damages.

Love political and regional literature? This Churchgate bookshop is a treasure trove for Marx, Lenin, Shivaji and Ambedkar

Started in 1973 by the Communist Party of India in the city, People’s Book House today boasts not only of political literature but also Marathi literature that includes books about Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj and the Dalit movement.

