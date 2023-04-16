From wellness to gastronomy: Here’s a weekly round-up of our top stories

From experts sharing tips on design to taking care of your pets, it has been an interesting mix of stories this week. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading

Representative image. Photo/istock

April is celebrated as World Health Month, and our coverage continues to delve into wellness every week. Our features explore the effectiveness of digital initiatives in rural India, and medical experts outlining the rise of diabetes among young Indians. Mumbai-based Unani experts also explain leech facials, an ancient therapy to heal acne and hair fall. The beginning of April has also been marked by soaring temperatures, and to help pet parents, we have got an expert in animal nutrition helps us understand the changes experienced by our pets during the summer season. Lastly, we got Mumbai chefs to share some mouth-watering paneer recipes for you you try at home.

Unani experts unfold the ancient leech therapy to heal acne and hair fall

Leech therapy is a Unani process for medicinal bloodletting. It involves the evacuation of impure blood by leech bites to heal various ailments like eczema, alopecia, diabetic wounds, varicose veins, etc. Photo/iStock

National Pet Day: Nutritional tips for your dogs and cats during summer

Diet modification to adapt to seasonal changes isn’t just for humans. Expert in animal nutrition outlines the changes experienced by our pets during the summer season and shares tips to fulfill nutritional requirements and cope with the scorching heat. Photo/iStock

Diabetes on the rise among young Indians: Expert shares ways to control it

Diabetes has been a primary cause of death in Mumbai and the situation is the same across India. In November last year, the BMC said nearly 14 per cent of the deaths in Mumbai in 2021 were attributed to diabetes. Experts share health tips to keep diabetes in check. Photo/iStock

How to elevate your house with cottagecore aesthetic

Design expert helps us decode ‘cottagecore’, and shares five ways to capture the trending design form, and make your home Instagram worthy. Photo/iStock

Do you like paneer? Mumbai chefs decode the soft cheese and why it is so popular

Paneer is loved by people around the world and TasteAtlas's recent survey is a proof. It had as many as five dishes in their Top 50 list of "Best Cheese Dishes in the World'. But why? Mumbai chefs say the answer lies it in its texture and versatility. Photo/iStock

