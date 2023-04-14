How to elevate your house with cottagecore aesthetic

Design expert helps us decode ‘cottagecore’, and shares five ways to capture the trending design form, and make your home Instagram worthy

The cottagecore design style, owing to its romantic and grounded aesthetics, has gained immense popularity. Representational images. Pic/iStock

“The cottagecore design style portrays the exquisite beauty of nature and celebrates the simplicity of rustic living. Laced with a yearning for a bygone era of tranquillity, it incorporates the use of ordinary materials, muted hues, and handcrafted treasures,” says Ekant Singh, founder and CEO of Page2813, when asked about the design trend.