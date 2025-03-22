On Gudi Padwa, Mumbai comes alive with vibrant colours, folk beats, traditional delicacies, and cultural processions and activities

Mumbaikars, dressed in traditional attire, participate in a procession to mark Gudi Padwa at Bhatwadi, Girgaon, Mumbai on April 9, 2024 (File Pic/Kirti Surve Parade)

Gudi Padwa, one of the most significant festivals of Maharashtra, is celebrated enthusiastically in the state capital. As the occasion marks the beginning of the Marathi new year, Mumbai comes alive with vibrant colours, folk beats, traditional delicacies, and cultural processions and activities.

As we prepare to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2025 on Sunday, March 30, here are five places in Mumbai to witness festivities on a grand scale.

Girgaon

On Gudi Padwa, this locality of Mumbai comes alive with the Girgaon Shobha Yatra, one of the most renowned festive processions in the city. One can hear the beats of the traditional dhol tasha, and witness Mumbaikars dressed up in traditional attire, participating in bike rallies and other cultural activities. This is one of the best places to experience the essence of Gudi Padwa in Mumbai.

Dadar

Dadar is one of the hubs of Gudi Padwa celebrations in Mumbai, where several processions take place. The streets become vibrant with rangolis, colourful decorations, traditional dhol tasha beats and Maharashtrian attire. Additionally, Dadar flower market witnesses huge crowds ahead of the festival as people shop for puja essentials.

Vile Parle

Vile Parle is another place in Mumbai that witnesses processions on Gudi Padwa. Several community organisations host competitions, performances, etc. Parleshwar Temple in Vile Parle East attracts many devotees on this day, and several Shobha Yatras also culminate here. Additionally, one can also witness dhol tasha bands practising in the area ahead of the festival.

Thane

Thane becomes home to a grand Shobha Yatra/Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa, which has included bike rallies, tableaus, performances and other cultural activities over the years. Processions begin from places like Kopineshwar Temple, mesmerising people along the way.

Dombivali

Dombivali also witnesses colourful Shobha Yatras on the festival. Ganesh Mandir in Dombivali is decorated beautifully, and attracts many devotees on Gudi Padwa. Additionally, some special exhibitions are also usually held in the area ahead of the festival.