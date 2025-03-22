Breaking News
Updated on: 22 March,2025 11:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The celebration of Gudi Padwa is not just limited to homes in Mumbai, and extends to the community sphere with vibrant processions and cultural activities

Mumbaikars participate in a procession to celebrate Gudi Padwa in Girgaon, Mumbai on April 9, 2024 (File Pic/Kirti Surve Parade)

Gudi Padwa 2025 is round the corner, and Mumbaikars are gearing up to celebrate this occasion, which marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year, with grandeur.


The celebration of this festival is not just limited to homes in Mumbai, and extends to the community sphere with vibrant processions and cultural activities. ‘Shobha Yatras’ or ‘Nav Varsh Swagat Yatras’ are one of the most striking features of Gudi Padwa celebrations in the city.


While these processions take place across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Shobha Yatra in Girgaon is among the most popular ones.


Organised by Swami Vivekananda Yuva Pratishthan every year, Girgaon Shobha Yatra is marking its 23rd year in 2025.

Girgaon Shobha Yatra 2025 date, time and venue

According to the information shared by Swami Vivekananda Yuva Pratishthan on Instagram, the Shobha Yatra will commence on Sunday, March 30 at 8 am from Phadke Wadi Ganpati Temple in Girgaon.

Girgaon Shobha Yatra festivities

During the procession, one can expect to witness and be a part of several cultural activities, including but not limited to, dhol tasha and dhwaj pathak presentations, folk dance performances and bike rallies. The streets through which the procession passes are beautifully decorated. Mumbaikars from different parts of the city gather here, and unite to bring in the new year through traditional customs.

The lanes of Girgaon witness a colourful spectacle as people don vibrant Maharashtrian attire. Men opt for dhoti kurta, or kurta pyjama, and women wear the traditional nauvari saree, complete with 'nath' and other jewellery. A safa, or pheta, completes the look.

Over the years, Girgaon Shobha Yatra has included idols and tableaux corresponding to the theme of the year.

Girgaon is a hub of Gudi Padwa celebrations beyond the procession as well. One can witness festive food stalls, ‘gudis’ on balconies and windows, rangolis on streets, etc.

