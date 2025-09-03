Ganeshotsav 2025 is nearing its conclusion, but the festive spirit is still alive not only among those who traditionally observe the festival but also others who participate in the festivities in different ways, creating an atmosphere of togetherness

From seeking blessings at pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja to visiting friends and family, the festival is observed in different ways across India (Pic/Ashish Raje)

Over a century later, the festival might have undergone tremendous change, but its ability to bring people together in celebration remains intact.

When Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a noted leader of the Indian freedom movement, advocated for Ganesh Chaturthi to be a public celebration in Maharashtra in the 19th century, the objective was clear – to foster a spirit of community and build national unity.

When this writer witnessed Mumbai’s grand Ganeshotsav celebrations for the first time in 2012, one thing became clear – the city transforms into a devotional wonderland for 10 days, which are not only marked by faith and spirituality, but also a sense of togetherness. The festival has a strange capability to make even those who don’t traditionally celebrate it feel welcome and involved in the festivities.

Despite not installing Lord Ganesh idols at home, which is a key tradition of Ganeshotsav, people find ways to participate in the celebrations, and this transcends cultural and geographical boundaries.

Palak Singh, who witnessed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in her society in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) since childhood, and then in Mumbai after she moved here, brought home an idol of Lord Ganesh for the first time in 2021. While the 22-year-old’s family didn’t traditionally observe Ganeshotsav, they started this tradition because they were inspired by the celebrations they witnessed for years.

“In one of the societies we used to stay in, every day, one family was given the responsibility of the aarti, food and other essentials. Everyone was always enthusiastic about it. And this also included those who didn't bring Ganpati idol at home during the festival. People just wanted to be a part of the celebrations,” Palak shares, adding, “I grew up witnessing the festivities. It was always fun. In 2021, my sister suggested that we should also bring Bappa home, and we’ve been following the tradition for five years now.”

While some develop a deep connection with Lord Ganesh and the devotion surrounding the festival, eventually starting the tradition of bringing a Ganpati idol home, others experience Ganeshotsav in different ways.

Pratishtha Singh, who moved to Mumbai along with her family in 2011, has been visiting friends and family members who welcome Bappa home during the festival, to seek blessings over the years. “We love participating in their festivities,” she shares.

“Besides that, our society also has a Ganpati pandal and there are many cultural activities during the festival. It always feels nice to be a part of the 10-day celebrations. There is always a sense of happiness and connectedness that I associate with Ganeshotsav. It is a big festival, which feels complete with everyone’s support and participation,” Pratishtha adds.

Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai create an unparalleled atmosphere of devotion and cultural fervour, and at the centre of public celebrations lie the grand pandals that invite devotees to seek blessings.

For many Mumbaikars and even tourists, pandal hopping is a significant way through which they find meaning in the festival.

Khushi Ojha, who has been living in Mumbai for three years now, is one of them. While her family has always been bringing Ganpati idol for 10 days at her home in Kota in Rajasthan, she says the observance there is more personal, as compared to Mumbai, where community celebrations lie at the heart of the festival.

“I visit various pandals every year since I have been in Mumbai, along with my friends. In the past three years, I have visited Lalbaugcha Raja thrice. This year, I personally felt things were a little better managed,” she shares.

This year, Khushi visited several pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja (L), Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani (C) and Mumbai Cha Raja (R) (Pics/Khushi Ojha)

“On the first three days of the festival, I was out visiting pandals and seeking blessings. During Ganeshotsav, when you visit the Parel-Lalbaug area at night, it is a different vibe altogether. It is a different city! I also did darshan of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai Cha Raja, and other idols in Khetwadi lanes, Ghatkopar and Powai,” she further reveals.

Khushi also states that beyond the pandals, visiting friends’ homes for darshan is an amazing way to reconnect with people, and spend time celebrating the joyous occasion.

“These ten days are the happiest time of the year for me. It seems like everything is perfect during this period. It was always a dream for me to be in Maharashtra to experience the community celebrations and the vibe of the place during Ganeshotsav. In fact, I have also cried just getting a glimpse of the deity at pandals, especially at Lalbaugcha Raja,” she expresses, highlighting her connection with Ganpati Bappa and the festival.

Ganeshotsav beyond Maharashtra

One would assume that community celebrations of Ganeshotsav are central to Maharashtra, especially cities like Pune and Mumbai. However, the spirit of the festival transcends geographical boundaries with people across India observing the festival in their unique ways, which may not always amount to grand public celebrations, but are rooted in togetherness and devotion.

Delhi-based Arjita Shrivastava welcomed Ganpati Bappa home during Ganesh Chaturthi this year, for the first time ever.

“My mother wanted to bring Ganpati home for five years, but it couldn’t happen due to various reasons. This year, both I and my younger brother were at home during the festival, so we decided to fulfill her wish. We kept the idol for five days. We used to have aarti twice a day, sing bhajans, and had people over for darshan,” the 26-year-old shares.

Arjita and her family brought a Ganpati idol home this year, for the first time ever (Pics/Arjita Shrivastava)

“It was the first time we brought Ganpati idol home, and I didn’t think I would get so attached. On the visarjan day (fifth day), all of us cried because the house was suddenly empty. The whole celebration was too much fun, from doing the decoration to getting Ganpati home,” she further expresses.

Delhi is also home to several Ganpati pandals. “Now that the celebrations at my home are done, I’ll be visiting pandals in the remaining days of Ganeshotsav,” Arjita states.

Many people who observe the festival or have experienced it in Mumbai and other places keep the tradition alive even if they move to other cities.

Palak shares, “When I was in Delhi for my graduation and couldn’t be at home for the festival, we had installed Lord Ganesh idol in our paying guest room during Ganesh Chaturthi. We made all décor items ourselves. And a lot of people, who didn’t even know about the rituals, came to get darshan and do aarti. It was an amazing vibe. We also ordered modaks for everyone.”

Pratishtha, too, participates in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her college in Bhopal. “There is a student committee that plans Ganeshotsav celebrations. The preparations start over a month in advance. From creating the idol to pandal decoration, we do everything together,” she concludes.

Ganeshotsav is observed in different forms across India, and many people who have experienced the celebrations feel it’s not just a festival but an emotion that holds the power to bring people together.