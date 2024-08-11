Are you on the lookout for deals and discounts on clothing, accessories, travel and more? From e-commerce to flights, here is your guide to Independence Day sale 2024

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Are you on the lookout for deals and discounts on clothing, accessories, travel and more? As August arrives with multiple festivals and celebrations, it brings with it a sea of offers and discounts. The country is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day and brands are joining the celebration, attracting users with special festive discounts.

From fashion to travel, here is your guide to Independence Day sale 2024.

Shopping

1. Zudio

Zudio is here with a mega sale, offering everything under Rs. 499. Choose from a collection of affordable yet trendy clothing and accessories.

When: 31st July to 15th August

Where: Across all outlets

2. Westside

Westside has brought a month-long sale on in-store shopping as well as Westside website and app. The sale is applicable on a wide range of women's and men's fashion, with tops and t-shirts starting from as low as 199.

When: 1st August to 31st August

Where: Across all outlets and online

3. Amazon

Amazon’s ongoing ‘Great Freedom Sale’ brings discounts on clothes, home décor, accessories, electronics and more. It also offers benefits like free delivery and easy returns.

When: 6th August to 12th August

4. Flipkart

Flipkart is here with the Independence Day special ‘Flipkart Flagship Sale’ with extensive discounts on smartphones, 50-80% off on fashion and more.

When: 6th August to 15th August

5. Zara

Zara’s Independence Day sale offers special discounts on women, men and kids’ fashion.

When: 7th August to 16th August

6. Myntra

Myntra’s ‘Right to Fashion’ sale offers 50-80% off on women’s and men’s fashion collections, accessories, footwear and more. Hurry up! It’s about to end.

When: 6th August to 11th August

7. Croma

Croma is offering discounts on electronics such as mobiles, refrigerators, laptops, microwaves, air conditioners, etc. Get upto 15% off on electronics in select Croma stores.

Travel

Have travel plans in the near future? Make the best use of Independence Day offers from flights and travel portals.

1. Vistara

Vistara’s Freedom Sale offers discounted fares for both domestic and international flights. Domestic one-way fares start from Rs. 1578 (Bagdogra-Dibrugarh).

When: Till 15th August

Validity: For travel until 31st October 2024

2. Cleartrip

Cleartrip is offering upto Rs. 5000 off on domestic flights. One can use the code CTFLY to avail the offer.

When: Till 31st August

