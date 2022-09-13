Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Jean Luc Godard pioneer of French New Wave dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, pioneer of French New Wave, dies at 91

Updated on: 13 September,2022 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

Top

According to reports, Godard's family has said that no official funeral ceremony will be held and the filmmaker will be cremated

Jean-Luc Godard, pioneer of French New Wave, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard. Image credit: AFP


Jean-Luc Godard, leading filmmakers of the French New Wave and one of the most influential directors of the 20th century, has died "peacefully at home" aged 91, his family said on Tuesday.


The legendary maverick is known for blowing up the conventions of cinema in the 1960s with a series of radical films such as "Breathless" starring Jean Seberg and "Contempt" with Brigitte Bardot.

"No official (funeral) ceremony will take place," his family said. "He will be cremated."


An inspiration to many cinema enthusiasts, tributes have poured in on Twitter remembering Godard for his ground-breaking and impactful methods of filmmaking.

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style france Arts and culture culture news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK