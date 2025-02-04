Ed Sheeran’s Pune concert featured Indian artist Dot., while Armaan Malik opened for the British singer-songwriter at the Hyderabad concert

Jonita Gandhi (Pic: Instagram/@jonitagandhi)

Listen to this article Jonita Gandhi to share stage with Ed Sheeran in Chennai x 00:00

Ed Sheeran is currently performing in cities across India as part of his ‘Mathematics Tour’. Having mesmerised audiences in Pune and Hyderabad, the singer-songwriter is all set to take the stage in Chennai on Wednesday.

Jonita Gandhi, who is known for Bollywood hits like The Breakup Song, Vida Karo, What Jhumka and international collaborations with stars like Dua Lipa and Ali Sethi, will open for Sheeran in the city.

Sheeran’s Pune concert featured Indian artist Dot., while Armaan Malik opened for him at the Hyderabad concert.

Taking to Instagram, Gandhi wrote, “Time's about to be frozen still. This week has been ultra crazy and it's not over yet! SUPER STOKED to be sharing the stage with one of my absolute favssss ED SHEERAN!!! Going to be playing my own music (of course a couple of my films ones too) so come out and support your girl on Feb 5th in Chennai. CAN'T WAIT!”

Sharing her excitement for the performance, Gandhi said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Ed’s for quite a while! In fact, I’ve also covered some of his music in the past. I absolutely love how versatile he is. He crosses over into different genres so seamlessly and in a way that feels so authentic, which is something I really admire. I was really disappointed to miss his last performance in Mumbai as I was performing elsewhere that day, but I’m so excited to see him perform live and even more stoked to share a stage with him in Chennai. Really looking forward to it!”

Having performed alongside musicians like A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Anirudh Ravichander and Arijit Singh, Gandhi is known for blending genres and languages in her work.

She recently shared the stage with Arijit Singh in Delhi, praising the experience as “one for the books”.

About Ed Sheeran India tour

This marks Sheeran’s most expansive tour of India to date. It began in Pune on January 30, followed by Hyderabad on February 2.

Upcoming concerts are:

February 5: Chennai

February 8: Bengaluru

February 12: Shillong

February 15: Delhi NCR