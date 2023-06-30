Kayan to go on multi-city India tour ‘Kayan Vision’, will perform in Mumbai on July 7

Spanning over 10 cities, Kayan Vision promises to make for a perfect blend of electronic, pop and R&B music weaving its way through the country until the end of July

Multi-faceted music artist, Kayan, is all set to embark on an exhilarating journey as she kicks off with her DJ tour ‘Kayan Vision’ starting 1st July. Spanning over 10 cities, the tour promises to make for a perfect blend of electronic, pop and R&B music weaving its way through the country until the end of July.

Having performed several DJ sets across the country in the past one year, Kayan is ready to create an immersive experience like never before with some phenomenal music that is bound to get the crowd grooving to its beats. The tour witnesses her performing in several cities starting with a sold-out show in Bangalore, followed by Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Amritsar.

“Super pumped to start my DJ tour 'Kayan Vision' this July as we map the length and breadth of India. I have so much new music to play and exclusive edits that I have prepared only for this season - each city and every show is going to be unique. Hope to see you all to create an absolutely incredible and unforgettable experience. Bangalore, let's turn up and start this tour with a bang!”, says Kayan.

About Kayan

Singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artist, Ambika Nayak is a young maverick now manifesting everything she wanted to be growing up. Amongst her developing personas is Kayan. A clever flip of her last name, read with a sense of mystique and curiosity, it just stuck-birthing Kayan, who seeks solace by inhabiting soul, electronic, pop and R&B terrains.

As Kayan, in her honeyed vocal style that’s informed by artists such as Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis, she’s always singing about stories – a theme she plaintively carries forward in her debut single “Please.” With a keen determination towards levelling up and expanding her audience, it’s this very flow of enthusiastic energy that makes Kayan one to watch. She’s already conquered stages around the country, holding forth a distinctive narrative as a rising artist who can’t stop, won’t stop.

