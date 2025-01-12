Breaking News
Updated on: 12 January,2025 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

It holds special significance as it marks the ripening of rabi crops like wheat and sugarcane and beginning of the new harvest season

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

As India’s harvest season arrives, it brings many vibrant celebrations. This auspicious time of the year is marked by different names in different parts of the country. Lohri is one of the most popular harvest festivals in India and is primarily celebrated in but not limited to Punjab and other northern regions of the country.


Lohri 2025 date and time


Lohri is generally celebrated on January 13 every year, the night before Makar Sankranti, another harvest festival observed on January 14. This year, the Lohri Sankranti Moment will occur at 09:03 AM on January 14, as per Drik Panchang.


Significance

It is believed that this folk festival marks the end of winter, and is followed by longer days. It holds special significance among the agrarian community as it marks the ripening of rabi crops like wheat and sugarcane, and the beginning of the new harvest season.

Additionally, several folklores are also associated with the festival. One is that of Dhulla Bhatti, a figure central to Lohri celebrations in Punjab. He became a folk hero due to his Robin Hood-esque acts of kindness to the poor during Mughal emperor Akbar’s rule.

The first Lohri is considered special for newlyweds and newborns as it marks fertility and good fortune.

Celebrations

A tradition central to Lohri celebrations is lighting a huge bonfire. It’s a festival of togetherness, where family, friends and communities come together, circle around the bonfire, and make wishes and offerings to the fire deity. Farmers also pray to the Sun God, expressing gratitude for agricultural prosperity and wishing for a good harvest.

The offerings made to the sacred fire include peanuts, jaggery, sesame seeds, gajak, revari, etc.

People also recite folk songs and enjoy together. Sarson ka saag and makke ki roti is a traditional dish served for dinner on Lohri.

