Celebrate the harvest season with these sweet treats and other delights in Mumbai and online

Celebrate the harvest season with these sweet treats and other delights in Mumbai and online

Updated on: 12 January,2025 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Spandana Bhura , Akshita Maheshwari | mailbag@mid-day.com smdmail@mid-day.com

Celebrated with feasting, bonfires, and the exchange of sweets, here’s where you can indulge in the first harvest festival

Celebrate the harvest season with these sweet treats and other delights in Mumbai and online

Representation pic

Tradition in a thali



Celebrate the harvest season with a feast that brings the essence of Tamil Nadu to the table with Tanjore Tiffin Room. Their special Pongal Thali, available from January 14 to 16, is curated with ten flavourful offerings, including ven pongal, a spiced rice and lentil dish, kaikari kootu, a mixed vegetable curry, sambar, appalam and more. This celebration of culinary heritage has been crafted especially to honour the rich traditions and flavours of South India.
>>>
PRICE: Rs 850 onwards
WHERE: Tanjore Tiffin Room, Bandra and Versova


Handcrafted treats

Known for its handcrafted sweets, Khoya Mithai’s season with an exclusive collection of delicacies that honour the cultural significance of Lohri is worth trying. Its Lohri collection is filled with timeless creations like gur til ladoo, til bhugga ladoo, and rewari katli. To complement these traditional sweets, they also have a winter range that features delights like moong dal ladoo, gond ladoo, panjiri ladoo, and more!
>>>
PRICE: Rs 900 onwards 
WHERE: khoyamithai.com

Binge on culture

Whether you’re craving the crispy Madhurai mixture or Coimbatore’s ghee Mysore pak, this is your one-stop shop for Pongal essentials. They are celebrating with up to 15 per cent off on all products and an exclusive 12 per cent discount on Pongal combos. 
>>>
PRICE: Rs 999 onwards
WHERE: www.oorla.in

Kuch meetha ho jaye

Champion Food in Vile Parle is your festive haven! They deliver festive joy across India. From traditional sesame til ladoos to zesty orange laddos and paan til ladoos to asorted sankrati essentials hampers and packages, they have it all! Make your Makar Sankranti sweeter and unforgettable with their exclusive treats. 
>>>
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
TO BUY: Champion Food, MG Road, Vile Parle East

Time for a twist

Muttuswami Cafe in Khar brings festive culinary delights with its Pongal Thali (From January 14 to 17), featuring authentic South Indian flavours. This thali features multiple varieties of dishes including sambar and rasam, steamed rice, golden puris and more!
>>>
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
WHERE: Muttuswami Cafe. Khar

Farm fresh fesivities

Savour the freshest til-gud ladoos with the Two Brothers Organic Farms. The crunch of the roasted seeds when combined with the natural sweet cane sugar is so delicious that it needs no other ingredient to accentuate the simple, clean flavours. Relish theses fresh and clean, til-gud laddoos, a festive staple crafted with care and tradition. 
>>>
PRICE: Rs 315
TO BUY: twobrothersindiashop.com

On fire!

Relish the warmth of traditional Lohri delicacies on January 12 and 13, at Tiara, at Meluha The Fern. This buffet promises a culinary experience as delightful as the festival’s bonfires. 
>>>
PRICE: Rs 1,999 onwards
WHERE: Meluha The Fern, Powai

