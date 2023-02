Mahashivratri 2023: Here is a list of 5 powerful mantras (with lyrics) of Lord Shiva

It’s said that, reciting/ chanting or even listening to these five mantras will uplift a person’s life from all the adversities, evil eyes, negative energies and negativities

It’s said that, reciting/ chanting or even listening to these five mantras will uplift a person’s life from all the adversities, evil eyes, negative energies and negativities. Here’s wishing all of you a very happy and a prosperous ‘Mahashivratri 2023’ May Lord Shiva fulfil all your wishes, aspirations and dreams.

1) ‘Maha Mrityunjay Mantra’

“Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanat, Mrityormukshiya Mamritat”



The extremely powerful ‘Maha Mrityunjay Mantra’ is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered to be one of the most important mantras known to mankind. It’s said that, chanting and hearing the ‘Maha Mrityunjay Mantra’ can work out miracles in anyone’s life. It’s believed that sick and ailing patients show speedy recovery by constantly listening or chanting this mantra.

2) “Om Namah Shivaya”

Not just on the day of 'Mahashivratri 2023', the constant chanting of the mantra of “Om Namah Shivaya” is said to have extremely positive effects and impact on the life of the individual who is chanting it.



3) Panchakshari Shiva Mantra

The Panchakshara (panch-akshara) means 'five letters' in Sanskrit. These five akshara/ letters refers to the five holy letters of 'Na', 'Ma', 'S'i, 'Va' and 'Ya'. Here is the lyrics of the extremely powerful 'Panchakshari Shiva Mantra'.

Naagendra Haaraaya TriLochanaaya,

Bhasmanggaraagaaya Maheshvaraaya.

Nityaaya Shuddhaaya DigAmbaraaya,

Tasmay Na kaaraaya Namah Shivaaya...

4) Shiv Tandav Stotram



"Jatatavigalajjala pravahapavitasthale

Galeavalambya lambitam bhujangatungamalikam

Damad damad damaddama ninadavadamarvayam

Chakara chandtandavam tanotu nah shivah shivam



Jata kata hasambhrama bhramanilimpanirjhari

Vilolavichivalarai virajamanamurdhani

Dhagadhagadhagajjva lalalata pattapavake

Kishora chandrashekhare ratih pratikshanam mama



Dharadharendrana ndinivilasabandhubandhura

Sphuradigantasantati pramodamanamanase

Krupakatakshadhorani nirudhadurdharapadi

Kvachidigambare manovinodametuvastuni



Jata bhujan gapingala sphuratphanamaniprabha

Kadambakunkuma dravapralipta digvadhumukhe

Madandha sindhu rasphuratvagutariyamedure

Mano vinodamadbhutam bibhartu bhutabhartari



Sahasra lochana prabhritya sheshalekhashekhara

Prasuna dhulidhorani vidhusaranghripithabhuh

Bhujangaraja malaya nibaddhajatajutaka

Shriyai chiraya jayatam chakora bandhushekharah



Lalata chatvarajvaladhanajnjayasphulingabha

nipitapajnchasayakam namannilimpanayakam

Sudha mayukha lekhaya virajamanashekharam

Maha kapali sampade shirojatalamastunah".



5) Rudra Mantra lyrics

“Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraye”