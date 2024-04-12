Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Vanessa Collier Music industry has double standards being a woman you have to be twice as good and cannot have an off day
<< Back to Elections 2024

Vanessa Collier: ‘Music industry has double standards -- being a woman you have to be twice as good and cannot have an off day’

Premium

Updated on: 13 April,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

In India for her performance as a part of the all-women lineup at the Mahindra Blues Festival in February, the American saxophonist, singer-songwriter Vanessa Collier spoke to mid-day.com about how she picked up the saxophone, her music, sexism in Blues music and the industry, and working on new music

Vanessa Collier: ‘Music industry has double standards -- being a woman you have to be twice as good and cannot have an off day’

American saxophonist Vanessa Collier was in Mumbai in February as a part of the all-women lineup for the Mahindra Blues Festival. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Blues Festival

Key Highlights

  1. American saxophonist and singer-songwriter Vanessa Collier was in Mumbai earlier this year
  2. Having previously performed in the US, South America and Europe, it is her first time here
  3. Vanessa says because of the sexism in the music industry, women are given a shorter leash

If you were at the Mahindra Blues Festival 2024 in February, then you definitely witnessed livewire American singer and saxophonist Vanessa Collier showcasing her best on the Soulstrat Saloon stage on the first day. Belting out her songs like ‘Bloodhound’ and ‘Two Parts Sugar, One Part Lime’ among others, it was nothing short of a party for 90 minutes. Collier, who loves to bring high-energy and passionate performances full of her saxophone and fluid songwriting and storytelling mesmerised the audience as she owned every minute on the stage. It was visible as they grooved to her music, some being introduced to it earlier, others listening to it for the first time, yet high on her energy and music. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style culture news mumbai Lifestyle news indian music Music Mumbai music Arts and culture Bandra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK