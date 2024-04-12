Vanessa Collier: ‘Music industry has double standards -- being a woman you have to be twice as good and cannot have an off day’

In India for her performance as a part of the all-women lineup at the Mahindra Blues Festival in February, the American saxophonist, singer-songwriter Vanessa Collier spoke to mid-day.com about how she picked up the saxophone, her music, sexism in Blues music and the industry, and working on new music

American saxophonist Vanessa Collier was in Mumbai in February as a part of the all-women lineup for the Mahindra Blues Festival. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Blues Festival

If you were at the Mahindra Blues Festival 2024 in February, then you definitely witnessed livewire American singer and saxophonist Vanessa Collier showcasing her best on the Soulstrat Saloon stage on the first day. Belting out her songs like ‘Bloodhound’ and ‘Two Parts Sugar, One Part Lime’ among others, it was nothing short of a party for 90 minutes. Collier, who loves to bring high-energy and passionate performances full of her saxophone and fluid songwriting and storytelling mesmerised the audience as she owned every minute on the stage. It was visible as they grooved to her music, some being introduced to it earlier, others listening to it for the first time, yet high on her energy and music.