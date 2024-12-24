Breaking News
New Year 2025: 7 Vastu-inspired home décor tips to attract happiness and prosperity

Updated on: 24 December,2024 11:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

If you want to change the décor of your home, following tips from the Vastu Shastra can enhance the energy of the place

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

2024 is nearing its end and the world is preparing to usher in the new year with renewed energy and hope. While new year resolutions are commonplace during this time of the year, another common practice that people follow is to declutter and change the look of their physical space to welcome new beginnings.


If you also want to change the décor of your home, following tips from the Vastu Shastra can enhance the energy of the place. In a conversation with mid-day.com, Shradha Salla, a Mumbai-based astrologer, numerologist, Vastu expert and tarot card reader, shares Vastu-inspired ways to attract happiness and prosperity in 2025.


1. The most important things is to declutter your full house. Discard old clothes and shoes, broken showpieces and empty photo frames, broken vessels, torn towels and napkins, etc. When you declutter, you give space for new things to enter.


2. Place a mirror, small fountain or fish bowl in the north-east direction. This helps maintain movement and consistency.

3. Keep all images and idols of God in one place in the temple, which should be in the north-east direction.

4. The kitchen should be in the south-east direction. If it is not there, you can put a picture signifying fire or fire colours in that direction of your house.

5. The master bedroom should be in the south-west. If it is not there, then put a safe in that direction for prosperity. Expensive art or awards, and items in gold, platinum or copper colours will also help.

6. Put a bamboo shoot plant in the house. Keeping a potted money plant is also beneficial.

7. To enhance wealth, put a picture of running horses or a flowing waterfall in the house.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Consult a Vastu expert for personalised guidance.

