Pantone Colour of the Year: Why Peach Fuzz Fails to live up to its essence

In light of Pantone's recent unveiling of Peach Fuzz as the Colour of the Year for 2024, we delve into its relevance in tumultuous times we find ourselves in

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: Pantone

Key Highlights Share:





In times of conflict and societal unrest, the relevance of Peach Fuzz becomes dubious Its influence on the broader global scenario is limited given its ambiguity Regardless of the entity`s size, every voice contributes to collective conscience

Each year, Pantone undertakes the task of designating ‘Colour of the Year’ that is aimed to reflect the spirit of the times. For the year, 2024 – Peach Fuzz has been nominated as the representative shade that stands for human connection.