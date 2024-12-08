The Punjabi rapper, singer and music producer sang the likes of ‘Takeover’, ‘Ma Belle’ and ‘Sweet Flower’, and was even joined on stage by Malaika Arora to sing ‘With You'

AP Dhillon performed some of his evergreen hits such as ‘Brown Munde’,’ ‘Excuses’ . Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon kicks off 'The Brownprint' India tour in Mumbai x 00:00

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon ignited the stage at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on December 7, marking an electric start to his highly anticipated 'The Brownprint' India Tour 2024. The sold-out concert, attended by over 20,000 enthusiastic fans, showcased Dhillon's undeniable talent and marked a spectacular return to the Indian stage after a three-year absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

With captivating sets from young music gems Wazir Putar and Nikita Gandhi, Mumbaikars were primed for AP Dhillon's highly anticipated headlining performance, presented and produced by White Fox India. The energy was electrifying from the moment Dhillon took the stage. Fans were treated to a captivating display of vocal talent, with his powerful acoustic delivery of ‘Takeover’, ‘Ma Belle’ and ‘Sweet Flower’. Actor-model-entrepreneur Malaika Arora made an impromptu guest appearance on stage with him on ‘With You'. Other celebrities such as Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mrunal Thakur were spotted in the audience.

AP Dhillon's performance was amplified by a stunning production design. A 360 degree stage, coupled with confetti, pyrotechnics, CO2 jets and flames, created a truly immersive experience delivering every fan an unrestricted view. The sophisticated lighting design, enhanced by the rhythmic flash of phone lights, transformed the venue, drawing the audience into the heart of the performance and creating an unforgettable spectacle.

The setlist was a carefully curated journey through Dhillon’s discography, encompassing evergreen hits such as ‘Brown Munde’,’ ‘Excuses’ apart from ‘With You’, and recent tracks like ‘Brownprint, ‘Losing Myself’ and ‘Bora Bora’. The crowd sang along enthusiastically to every song, creating a powerful atmosphere of shared joy and celebration. The electrifying performance of ‘Insane’ proved to be a particular highlight, sparking a wave of fervent energy throughout the venue and culminating in a well-deserved finale, further demonstrating the artist's connection with his audience.

AP Dhillon states, "I've always prioritised performing live, and getting back on stage in India felt amazing. There's nothing like the connection you have with the audience during a live show, and it fuels my passion for music."

Aman Kumar, co-founder, White Fox India states, “The turnout for AP Dhillon's Mumbai show was phenomenal, exceeding all our expectations. It's a testament to his immense popularity and the incredible talent he brings to the stage. We're thrilled to be bringing the Brownprint India Tour across the country and anticipate equally successful shows."

The concert concluded with a resounding ovation, confirming AP Dhillon's status as a captivating live performer and profound connection with his Indian fanbase.