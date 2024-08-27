Author, curator, and founder of The Rainbow Lit Fest, and the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism, Sharif D. Rangnekar talks about the importance of queer lens, evolving LGBTQIA+ narratives, challenges behind curating a diverse festival, and hopes for inclusion

Sharif D. Rangnekar

Sharif D. Rangnekar is the author of ‘Straight to Normal’, a memoir about growing up gay in India, chronicling his journey of self-discovery, navigating societal expectations, and the challenges of coming out in a culture with limited acceptance. He is also a communications consultant, musician, former journalist and human rights activist. As the director of the country's first and foremost LGBTQIA+ literary festival, the Rainbow Lit Fest, Rangnekar has played a pivotal role in creating a platform for marginalised voices and amplifying queer narratives. The Rainbow Lit Fest brings together authors, poets, and artists from the queer community to engage in discussions, readings, and performances that explore themes of identity, love, and social justice. In this exclusive interview, Rangnekar delves into evolving queer narratives, the challenges and triumphs of the Rainbow Lit Fest, and the evolving landscape of LGBTQIA+ representation in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are edited excerpts:

You wear many hats - author, musician, activist, and communications consultant. How do these diverse interests come together in your work?

One thing that is common across everything that I tend to do now is communication. It is about engaging with society, people, influential groups, and the press. As a musician, it's about my poetry being turned into a song, and as an author, it's really what I feel. I write a lot of things that are largely very personal. And as they say, the personal is political, where the political aspects also channel into activism. But, I'm not an activist in the real sense of the word, I would say. I haven't rolled up my sleeves and worked at the ground level. I've used communication, music, my writing, and curation as ways to express what I feel or believe in. I was a journalist at one point in time, and that's where all the writing and thinking comes from the idea that you need to question, that you need to debate, and you need to discuss.

Why is it important for LGBTQIA + people to tell their own stories? What unique perspective do they bring?

Our lives have been erased for the longest time. Whether it comes to history, literature, science, biology, social sciences, etc. Let's get this clear - not very many people know much about us, or understand us, and when they come to us, they, by and large, come with their ideas, notions, lens, upbringing, and their idea of love of choice, or what you were or how you live, how you feel, the idea of relationships, everything is in those boxes that they've been used to.

Now that's one thought, why does that lens need to be kept away for some time till we create a mass of content that is ours? It's authentic, it's honest. It is the way we see things. It's the way we live. It's the way we believe.

I think you need to look at it from the context of how history has been largely written. History has traditionally been written by those in power, leaving vast gaps where the experiences of women and marginalised groups were concerned. This one-sided perspective is finally being challenged. Women are reclaiming their narratives, documenting their desires, choices, and the complexities of navigating family dynamics and societal expectations. This same shift needs to happen for LGBTQIA+ voices. We need to be the ones defining our own stories – the joys and challenges of our relationships, the concept of our chosen family, the mental health struggles specific to our identities, and the constant search for a place where we truly belong. Outsiders, with good intentions perhaps, can't fully capture the nuances of these experiences. We, who live them every day, are best equipped to articulate the weight of societal norms, the isolation that can come with coming out, and the ever-evolving process of self-discovery. Let us hold the mic and share our truths, unfiltered. There will be time for questions later, but listen to our stories first. We don't need the burden of being defined by a heteronormative lens, not knowing what we go through and what it is to live every moment in those realisations of coming out and realisations of isolation. We can share the beautiful complexities of our lives, the triumphs and struggles, on our terms.

Your book "Straight to Normal" sheds light on growing up gay in India. What are some of the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ people when sharing their stories, particularly in cultures or environments with limited acceptance?

I really can't speak for everyone in the community because they all have their own experiences of where they are. What are their circumstances? What is the culture they live in? But, let's face it, it's not easy for someone to share their story, and come out. Every individual has different cultural circumstances, homes that one belongs to, and the hostility that one might face. You go through this feeling of not knowing how someone will respond. In my own experience, coming out to my mother wasn't a one-time event. I needed to create a safe space first. That meant confiding in a trusted friend, a dear journalist and former colleague, before approaching my mom. After coming out to them, I shared that I have to speak to my mom because I have generally never lied about anything.

But several people don't get that chance even to come out to their parents, friends, colleagues or anyone else because of the fear of being isolated, and losing whatever little you might have in terms of shelter or even the economics of existence. If you find societal acceptance and understanding, then you are extremely privileged. During Covid, I received a huge number of calls about people who had just come out to their unaccepting parents and found themselves suddenly locked into their rooms. Food was at times if given, kept outside the room. I've witnessed the harsh realities – people ostracised by their families, disinherited, even subjected to violence or conversion therapy.

This constant uncertainty hangs heavy when you want to share your truth with someone close. But societal expectations often get in the way. Friends asking about marriage or relationships based on heteronormative assumptions make you painfully aware of the life you can't openly have. The internal struggle between who you are and societal pressures is a constant battle. While things are slowly changing, the path to coming out remains complex. It takes courage and security to take that step, a privilege not everyone has. I know people who stay closeted well into their golden years, living a double life. Sharing your authentic self can be a long and arduous journey, but for many, it's a necessary step toward living truthfully.

Despite progress, LGBTQIA + characters often fall into stereotypes. How can authentic storytelling that showcases the lives and experiences of LGBTQIA+ people contribute to greater societal acceptance and understanding?

After Section 377 was struck down in 2018 by the Supreme Court of India, there was talk of sensitisation campaigns through influential means of communication including advertising, and cinema. However, this hasn't happened. That's why the responsibility falls on influential storytellers, especially in cinema, to break the mould. We need more LGBTQIA+ voices involved in creating these narratives. We need stories that shatter stereotypes, because even today, even in supposedly progressive places, we see limitations. Gay couples are featured, sure, but often with limited representation – just two people in a relationship, often conforming to traditional gender roles. Even the dynamics within these relationships fall back on tired tropes of masculinity and femininity. It's unconscious bias playing out on screen. We need to see a wider spectrum of LGBTQIA+ experiences. Relationships that challenge assumptions, characters who defy stereotypes, and stories that move beyond the binary.

The conversation around LGBTQIA+ representation needs to be far more inclusive. Asexuality is rarely discussed, intersex identities remain largely undefined, and the vast spectrum of queer experiences beyond marriage goes unexplored. By limiting the narrative to traditional relationship structures, we miss out on a wealth of authentic stories. This broader representation benefits not only our community but fosters a more informed and understanding society as a whole. This is how we create real change – through authentic and diverse storytelling. It's time to break free from unconscious bias and let our true stories be told.

The Rainbow Lit Fest is a unique platform for LGBTQIA+ voices in India. What inspired you to create this festival and fill this gap in the literary landscape? How does it differ from other literary festivals?

After my book "Straight to Normal" came out, my editor Dibakar Ghosh and I discussed the lack of platforms for LGBTQIA+ voices and allies in South Asia and Southeast Asia. We also noticed a gap in events that combined gender, sexuality, and feminist issues. Since I curated events with music, poetry, and talks, Dibakar suggested I create a festival that encompassed everything we were passionate about. That's how the Rainbow Lit Fest was born – a space for storytelling and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Whether it's a gap or not in the literary landscape, I don't know. But I think it's a gap in society. The Rainbow Lit Fest isn't just about creating a space for LGBTQIA+ voices; it's about fostering dialogue and understanding. We actively seek to engage with the heterosexual world, not necessarily to label them allies, but to create a platform for open exchange. This isn't just about sharing our stories – it's about sparking discussions and healthy debates. We explore the complexities of LGBTQIA+ identities and expressions through various mediums: talks, poetry, film, dance, rap, and theatre. This creative exploration brings clarity and fosters a more inclusive environment. That's what sets the Rainbow Lit Fest apart. Society is large and calcified over decades and centuries but needs to be changed and to give space to give a much larger idea of living in life- it differs.

What are the new trends emerging in LGBTQIA+ literature?

At the Rainbow Lit Fest, we're excited about the growing trend of translations in LGBTQIA+ literature. This is especially important for the Hindi-speaking audience, who can now access a wider range of stories through publishers like Vani Prakashan. Beyond established authors, the festival fosters creativity by providing a platform for discussions on love and relationships, where people talk about the kind of relationships they've had, and how they've made it. Some of those may even turn into written material in the future.

Another positive development is the recognition of translations at the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism. Last year, an op-ed by Chitrajit Mitra highlighting the importance of translations won an award, alongside Niladri Chatterjee's translated work, "Entering the Maze." This historical piece by Krishna Gopal Malik sheds light on LGBTQIA+ experiences from a bygone era.

The content itself is diversifying too. We're seeing more books by parents of LGBTQIA+ children, like "Equal," which explores themes of acceptance and support. Additionally, a recent book on icons documents the contributions of prominent figures in the LGBTQIA+ movement. While these trends are encouraging, it's still early to call them mainstream. However, the Rainbow Lit Fest is proud to be a platform for these developments, making LGBTQIA+ voices heard and experiences accessible to a wider audience.

What are the challenges behind curating a diverse festival?

So as far as curating. I think they have always maintained that the festival will never be perfect when it comes to diversity in terms of the range. It’s not entirely about access to information and knowledge however hard you try. It's also about funds and that's the greatest struggle. You want great content, bigger audiences, and more speakers from all over India, but then when you have limited funds.

While there are certainly companies committed to genuine support, we increasingly face a challenge: 'pinkwashing' by corporations. There were a lot of corporates ready to put money in June, but will not do so before and post-June. They are influenced or led to believe that the return on investment is higher in the month of Pride because you can piggyback on #PrideMonth. This isn't unique to South Asia, it's a global issue. Many companies view Pride Month as the only time for financial commitment, capitalising on trending hashtags and social media buzz. This approach fails to provide the year-round support crucial for LGBTQIA+ initiatives.

How can LGBTQIA + storytellers move beyond narratives of struggle and coming-out experiences to showcase the full spectrum of their lives?

I don't think there is a clear answer to what kind of LGBTQIA+ stories are needed. It's a personal choice for each storyteller. Content that reflects real struggles can be incredibly relatable and provide comfort to others on similar journeys. But there's also a need for stories that inspire hope and joy – stories that celebrate love, relationships, and chosen families. They need such stories to make people believe they can even have love, and be in relationships. Ultimately, the ideal balance lies in a diverse range of stories. While struggles are inevitable, even love takes effort. As more LGBTQIA+ individuals come out and achieve success in various fields, their narratives will naturally evolve. We'll see stories that showcase their journeys, the challenges they've overcome, and ultimately, their triumphs. There's no escaping struggle, but through these stories, we can find both solace and inspiration.

What are your hopes for the future of LGBTQIA + inclusion in India, both within the arts and society?

I believe Indian society can surprise you, and become more accepting. It will always be in pockets because that's the charm, beauty, and pain of being in this country where the outlooks on many things are diverse. Freedom and acceptance vary greatly by location and even between neighbours. Despite the recent setback in court regarding marriage equality, there's reason to be hopeful. There were lots of fantastic things written about queer life and queer identity in the same verdicts which went against us. The legal fight will continue, with more lawsuits and hopefully favourable verdicts.

While political change seems unlikely, I believe it's going to be activism on the ground that's going to bring change, alongside art. The space of art is opening up a lot more to queerness and constantly challenging your imagination, much like the LGBTQIA+ community. Social media empowers young people to express their identities and build online communities. These brave young voices and the tireless work of grassroots activists give me hope for a more inclusive future. Change will likely be slow and uneven, but the seeds are being sown.

Also Read: A shoutout to the Indian fathers who supported their children from the LGBTQIA+ community coming out