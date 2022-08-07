Raksha Bandhan 2022: Find one-of-a-kind rakhi for your sibling this year

This Raksha Bandhan, select an innovative rakhi for your sibling. Here are some suggestions that might help

Every year during Raksh Bandhan, artists come up with innovative ideas to make creatively-designed rakhis. A brother-sister relationship is a special, and Raksha Bandhan is aimed at celebrating the bond. If there's one Indian festival that allows a sanctified exchange of gifts and presents, its' none other than Raksha Bandhan. But instead of looking for a present, why not also find the perfect rakhi for your sibling. Pick one from this curation:



House of Tuhina's Rakhi



This homegrown Indian jewellery brand, offers a wide range of rakhis that are nothing less than a masterpiece. These rakhis are made with fine units which are hand molded and braided together, adorned with signature tassels.



Available on houseoftuhina.com



Izzhaar's Rakhi



Izzhaar's newest collection offers you an exclusive range of rakhis, and handcrafted designer gifts representing different elements of earth.



Available in store and website izzhaar.co.in



Flourish introduces Handcrafted Rakhis designed by local artists!



To celebrate this festive season in harmony with nature and explore handcrafted distinctive rakhis made from natural raw materials. The rakhis are handcrafted by a team of rural women from various remote areas of India. They range from terracotta, paper woven, and jute, to hand-crocheted.



Price starts at Rs 150 to Rs 1250 Available on https://flourish.shop/collections/eco-friendly-rakhi



Handcrafted Silver Rakhi's with Hydro Coloured Stones by Sangeeta Boochra



Sangeeta Boochra launches a wide range of beautifully handcrafted silver rakhis to wear year round. The range includes rakhis with simple braided multicolour thread featuring different shapes, embellished with Kundan, beads, turquoise and Hydro coloured stones.



Available at Sangeeta Boochra (A brand of Silver Centre), Cottons Ground Floor, Mehta Mansion,Opp. Gangar Opticians, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai. Contact: 022-23645634/ 022-23649720



Kundan Velvet Rakhi by IGP.com



The toughness of kundan, the softness of velvet, the delicacy of pearls and the dazzle of gota patti; all come together harmoniously in this handmade rakhi set. The bhaiya rakhi is tied with soft blue and pink yarn and the bhabhi rakhi is a lovely open ended bracelet with pretty pink tassels.



Priced at Rs 745/- Avialable on IGP.com



Pranay Baidya's Plated and handwoven Rakhis



Crafted with sheer precision using 92.5 silver. Highlighted with moissanite polki and 22K gold plating, this handwoven silk thread band ensures ease of wearing. Celebrate this special day with your brother by tying him this one- of-a-kind rakhi.



Priced at Rs 4,500/- Available on Indiluxe by Tata CLiQ Luxury.



Amrapali Jewels' Rakhi



Amrapali launches a bespoke collection of Rakhis with intricately handcrafted designs, using jadau and gold-plated silver.



Priced between Rs 800 to Rs 2000/- Available on www.legendamrapali.com



Environment-friendly Rakhis by Gargee Designers



Uniquely designed, plastic-free, and recycled denim Rakhis and Lumbas, made from organic and denim fabric from the brand's apparel line. They are reasonably priced, washable, and available in light denim and midnight blue denim.



Price starts from Rs. 550/- Available on https://gargee.com/collections/mood-indigo



ISHARYA's Rakhi collection



Rakhi just got more fun with the brand's new capsule collection that lets you customise your Rakhi, your way! PLAY! an embodiment of its name - is a collection with no rules. It is ideal for the bold sister who isn't afraid to experiment with her style, or the brother who loves a minimal accessory.



Available on https://isharya.com/



Tom & Jerry Rakhi by Epic Stuff



If your sibling is obsessed with pop culture, then check out Epic Stuff's ultimate collection of super cool officially licensed fan merchandise of Good Old Tom & Jerry and much more.



Price on request. Available on www.epicstuff.com



#PSRakhis by Designer Payal Singhal (Set of 5)



This limited edition exclusively handcrafted ties that bind are made of colourful woolen threads and come packed in a matching pouch in signature #PSPrints. The PS Rakhis are available in sets of 2, 3, and 5.



Priced at Rs. 2,350/- Available on payalsinghal.com

