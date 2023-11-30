Record-breaking hit 'Maan Meri Jaan' tops charts: India's most streamed songs and artists revealed

Arijit Singh, a renowned Indian artist, made a significant impact globally, securing the 12th position among the most streamed artists worldwide. This accomplishment underscores the international appeal of Indian music

KING on the numero uno spot in India with ‘Maan Meri Jaan’

Spotify recently launched its Wrapped campaign, revealing the global audio preferences of over 574 million listeners worldwide. The focus on India's 2023 audio review highlighted several key trends:

1. Arijit Singh, a renowned Indian artist, made a significant impact globally, securing the 12th position among the most streamed artists worldwide. This accomplishment underscores the international appeal of Indian music.

2. The audio landscape in India for 2023 reflected the nation's linguistic diversity, with artists singing in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi dominating the streaming charts.

3. Bollywood music emerged as the most-streamed genre, followed closely by Punjabi Pop and Tamil Pop, showcasing the widespread popularity of Indian film music.

4. Podcast consumption in India experienced notable growth, with religion and spirituality, education and society and culture emerging as the most popular genres. This trend suggests a diverse range of interests among Indian listeners, with an increasing appetite for content that explores various topics and themes.

The most-streamed artists in India for the year included Arijit Singh, who retained the top spot for the third consecutive year. Other notable artists in the top 10 list were Pritam, Anirudh Ravichander, A.R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Sidhu Moose Wala, reflecting a mix of Bollywood, regional and contemporary music preferences.

The most-streamed song of the year in India was "Maan Meri Jaan" by King and Saurabh Lokahnde, boasting a record-breaking 275 million streams. Other top-streamed songs included a diverse selection spanning various genres and languages, showcasing the eclectic taste of Indian listeners.

In terms of albums, "Kabir Singh" by various artists claimed the title of the most-streamed album in 2023, followed by albums from Arijit Singh, Sidhu Moose Wala and others. These results indicate the sustained popularity of film soundtracks and the influence of individual artists on streaming platforms.

In the podcast realm, "Shrimad Bhagavad Gita" emerged as the most-streamed podcast in India, with other popular entries like "The Ranveer Show," "Krishna - The Supreme Soul," and "The Joe Rogan Experience." The diversity of podcast genres and topics further illustrates the expanding podcast landscape in the country.

Overall, Spotify's Wrapped campaign for India showcased a dynamic and vibrant audio culture, blending traditional and contemporary tastes across various languages and genres.