Shelf Life with Mid-day: Explore this bookshop at Mumbai’s Vile Parle for your favourite read from over 50,000 books

Right outside Vile Parle East railway station is an abode that awaits everyone who loves to read and be amidst a sea of books. This Mumbai bookshop established over 35 years ago not only sells second-hand books but also fresh copies
The Book Shop lets you borrow a book for eight days with a refund policy in place. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire
Key Highlights
- Established some 30 years back, The Book Shop was founded by Viram Satra
- Even with fixed prices, you can still find your favourite one starting at Rs 50 or 100
- The Book Shop lets you borrow a book for eight days with a refund policy in place
Treading down the Nehru Road in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, a quietly settled bookshop â€“ slightly hidden behind a shade awning â€“ caught this writer's attention. Why you ask? The answer lies in the shop's massive book collection.