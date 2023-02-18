Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Here’s all you need to know about the great Maratha Warrior

Shivaji Jayanti is marked to honour the great warrior's role in restoring the Maratha Empire. The day is also observed to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vast legacy

The 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be marked across the country on February 19. The day is also called as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv jayanti.

The day is marked to honour the great warrior's role in restoring the Maratha Empire. The day is also observed to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vast legacy.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630. He was born in the Shivneri Fort of Pune. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a Maratha Warrior and the founder of the Maratha Kingdom. Shivaji Maharaj belonged to Maratha family of Bhonsle clan.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was rich in versatility since his childhood. He used to discuss wars with his father, Shahji Bhosle.

In 1670, he fought fiercely with the army of the Mughals. After defeating the Mughals, Shivaji Maharaj hoisted his flag on the fort of Sinhagad. In 1674, Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj carved out his own kingdom from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reign stimulated the deployment of Marathi as a tool of systematic description and understanding.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not only revered in Maharashtra alone, but also for his contributions towards the nation. He is also equally respected across the country. He is known for his rich cultural legacy, progressive thinking and his efforts to free India from the invaders.

It is said that Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated for the first time in Pune. The great freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak continued the tradition of celebrating the day by highlighting the achievements and bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj among the general public.

Shivaji Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra. People organise several events to celebrate the occasion.