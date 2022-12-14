Singing talent hunt show ‘Radio City Super Singer’ is back with Season 14

The auditions will be conducted starting December 6 and the target demographic of this show consists of males and females over the age of 18 or any adult who has an innate desire to sing and showcase their talent. The voting lines will be open from December 18 to 20 and the finale is scheduled from December 21 to 23

Radio City is back with its singing talent hunt show. Season 14 of 'Radio City Super Singer' will have significant grandeur as Padma Shri Kailash Kher returns as the mentor for the third consecutive year.

Marking 2022 as the 14th year of the largest singing talent hunt that has captivated millions of Indians for a decade, 'Radio City Super Singer' is known to provide one of the biggest podiums for aspiring singers across the country. The radio network is hailed as the forerunner of the 'Singing Talent Hunt' in the radio industry and remains committed to maintaining its legacy with this year's tagline, ‘Agar Hai Music Se Pyaar, Toh Bano City ke Agle Singing Star.’

Padma Shri Kailash Kher also recognised as India’s soulful sufi maestro will help discover the finest singers and prepare them for stardom through the show. After 13 successful seasons of presenting singing talent across the country, season 14 of Radio City Super Singer will augment its presence across major digital platforms in addition to on-air and on-ground activations. The auditions will be conducted starting December 6 and the target demographic of this show consists of males and females over the age of 18 or any adult who has an innate desire to sing and showcase their talent. The voting lines will be open from December 18 to 20 and the finale is scheduled from December 21 to 23. The top 5 singers from each market will be shortlisted and a winner and a runner-up will be announced from each market.



Ashit Kukian, chief executive officer, Radio City, said the show, which is in Season 14, will continue to provide a platform to all budding singers around the country. Photo Courtesy: Radio City



Speaking about the commencement of Season 14, Ashit Kukian, chief executive officer, Radio City said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of Season 14 of Radio City Super Singer as it showcases our commitment to continue providing a platform to all the budding singers across the country to come forward and utilise this platform to showcase their inherent singing talent. Radio City Super Singer has been our flagship property and it has changed added value to the lives of so many individuals over the last 13 seasons. Reputed as the ‘pioneers of the singing talent hunt in the radio industry,’ we have consistently provided our audience this platform with the greatest realm of opportunity."

"We are absolutely elated to also share that Suron Ke Sartaj Padma Shri Kailash Kher is back again this season to mentor the singers. Our tagline for this year, ‘Agar Hai Music Se Pyaar, Toh Bano City ke Agle Singing Star,' resonates with the belief that your passion for music will make you the city's next singing superstar. With this endeavor, Radio City continues to uphold the legacy of bringing the city's finest talents to the forefront by utilizing a variety of creative approaches and reaching out to distinct cultures.”

Expressing excitement to be a part of yet another season of Radio City Super Singer, Kailash Kher said, "Radio City has become a part of my musical journey and I feel very enthused to mentor upcoming singers through 'Radio City Super Singer’ for yet another season as it truly celebrates the talent of budding singers from across the country. Radio City is the only radio platform in the country that has provided a platform to recognise singing talent and being a part of this legacy is a great honour. I have been associated with Radio City Super Singer for the past two seasons and this year too, we will look for the best vocalists from all over India to audition. To continue its heritage of shining a spotlight on some of India's brightest singing stars, Radio City has structured this initiative to explore the cities' extraordinary voices and talent pool. The opportunity to scout the finest singers and prepare them for stardom with Radio City is a significant accomplishment in itself and I look forward to some great real-time participation and a city-centric finale of season 14 of Radio City Super Singer."

Over the past 13 seasons, Radio City Super Singer has served as a major hub for several singing superstars, and this successful property has won prestigious national and international accolades. The most promising aspect of this property is that it is the only singing talent hunt conducted at this scale across 39 cities, where every city gets its own Super Singer. Interestingly, Ather Energy is the title sponsor of this year’s Radio City Super Singer. The 14th season of Radio City Super Singer will also be widely promoted across radio, digital and on-ground activations.



Participants can register by visiting https://www.radiocity.in/radiocitysupersinger



