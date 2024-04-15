Taylor and beau Travis spotted dancing at Coachella 2024

Taylor Swift made a much-speculated appearance at Saturday's Coachella festival as a fan, canoodling and dancing with beau Travis Kelce as Bleachers performed a rollicking set

Ahead of Coachella rumors swirled over a potential Taylor Swift appearance, she's collaborated on music with Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice, and the Swifties thought perhaps one of those acts would invite her onstage.

She didn't perform but she did show, watching rock band Bleachers - her longtime producer Jack Antonoff is the frontman from the corner of backstage and Bronx rapper Ice Spice from the VIP section.

Swift and beau Travis Kelce, the NFL tight end who recently won the Super Bowl, twirled, swayed and kissed as they enjoyed the spectacle, for once, as fans.

Kelce's blocking skills came in handy as the 6'5" (1.96 meters) NFL tight end did well to obscure his wildly famous girlfriend from view, as the couple enjoyed the show from stage right.

Fan videos quickly started circulating online. Swift's appearance comes less than a week before her forthcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," drops April 19.

The 34-year-old billionaire is currently on break from her blockbuster Eras tour and was spotted on a date night in Los Angeles Friday.

Antonoff founded and has fronted Bleachers since 2014, meanwhile becoming one of the most sought-after producers in pop who has worked with superstars including Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde.

Billie Eilish -- who joined Del Rey onstage Friday -- was spotted at Tyler, The Creator's headlining set the next day, also doing her own unscheduled performance at the festival's Do Lab, debuting three new tracks from her forthcoming album "Hit Me Hard And Soft."

Olivia Rodrigo dropped in for No Doubt, with other cameos including Ke$ha and Katy Perry.

Denim, big-buckle belts, airy white tops and dresses embroidered with lace rounded out the Americana theme that comes as much of pop leans country, led by none other than Beyonce whose countrifed album has caused searches for cowboy-inspired fashion to spike.

1990s-style punk and skater fashion including leather, plaid and goth-lite lace was also all the rage, in line with the alt-rock nostalgia evident onstage.

