Many people find dining to be a functional experience rather than a sensory delight. Tablescaping, the art of setting a table with intention and style, offers a simple yet powerful way to transform ordinary meals into extraordinary occasions. This Christmas season, elevate your dining experience with these simple tablescaping tips by experts

A time for holiday cheer, and family, the Christmas season is among the many festivities centred around a table of indulgent food. During this time, savouring a feast with our loved ones is a long-held tradition. No matter the occasion, no gathering is complete without breaking bread. To elevate your dining experience this festive season, we delve into the world of tablescaping: the art of setting a table in a visually appealing and functional way. “Tablescaping is not merely about setting a table. It's about creating an ambiance, a mood, an experience that elevates the entire dining occasion, and curating an atmosphere where every element of the table reflects thoughtfulness and intention, thus deepening the connection between the host and the guests,” shares Krsnaa Mehta, founder and design director, India Circus. To transform your tables, we’ve got experts to share tips and tricks to help you curate the ambient sensory dining experience that your guests will applaud and cherish for days to come.

5 basic elements of tablescaping

Before you start setting up your table, there are some fundamental elements in tablescaping that you must familiarise yourself with. These work together to create a visually appealing and functional dining setting that are central to all occasions. Mehta outlines five key elements below:

1. Table linen: A well-chosen tablecloth, placemats, or runners set the stage and establish the colour palette or theme.

2. Dinnerware: Plates, bowls, and glasses should harmonise with the theme but also serve as a visual anchor. The choice of porcelain, ceramic, or glassware can define the formality and mood of the setting.

3. Flatware and glassware: The arrangement of utensils and glasses should not only be practical but balanced. Fine crystal glasses can introduce sophistication, while modern or casual settings might lean toward simpler, but still considered, pieces.

4. Centerpiece: This is the heart of any tablescape. Whether floral arrangements, candles, or sculptural objects, a centerpiece should complement the theme without overwhelming the space.

5. Lighting: Proper lighting, whether through candles, chandeliers, or ambient lighting—adds warmth and intimacy, softening the atmosphere and encouraging conversation.

Creating a personalised tablescape for special events

A personalised tablescape can not only enhance the dining experience for your guests, but also be an elegant reflection of your personal style. The attention to detail can spark conversation among guests, and offers opportunity to take aesthetic photographs. Anandita Kothari, founder of Plate and Peonie, recommends leaning into your creativity to curate personalised tablescapes for special occasions. “Don’t shy away from your personality. Your tablescape is a canvas for creativity- try to play around with textures, prints and colours,” says Kothari. Below, she shares six expert tips to help you personalise your celebrations:

1. Pick a theme or colour palette in alignment with your personality

Try to incorporate your favourite colours into your tablescape whether it be neutrals, bold colours, or pastels! For special occasions, choose colours or themes that suit the occasion, like romantic blush tones for anniversaries or bold gold and black for milestone birthdays.

2. Use personal sentiments on the table

Add a touch of nostalgia with items that have been in your home- vintage cutlery, handcrafted items, unique pieces from across the globe.

3. Feature a signature centrepiece

For floral arrangements, use blooms, herbs or foliage to resonate with your personal style. Design a statement centrepiece, with the guest of honour's favourite flowers or themed accessories that tie into the occasion.

4. Personalise place settings

Add custom name cards, small mementos, or thoughtful quotes at each place setting to make guests feel extra special. Remember, this attention to detail makes your tablescape uniquely yours.

5. Incorporate keepsake decor

Use small, themed items that guests can take home as keepsakes, like mini champagne bottles or personalised candles.

6. Set the mood with lighting

Use candles, fairy lights, or lanterns to create ambiance. Warm lighting can instantly elevate the setting and add to the celebration's atmosphere.

Crafting a scented tablescape

Often overlooked, fragrance can be a gamechanger when it comes to providing an immersive sensory experience. Adding fragrance can evoke nostalgia besides complementing the visual aesthetic. “Fragrances speak volumes about a person’s style and personality. For sizable get-togethers, or grand occasions, select fragrances reminiscent of summer glow, tender coconut, fresh breeze, and warm vanilla that are sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Floral and earthy blends like rose and patchouli evoke romantic and intimate moments, while bright citrus notes like mandarin can add a burst of freshness and positive energy to any gathering, uplifting the mood and creating an inviting vibe throughout your space,” poses Arushi Agrawal, founder of Seva Home. She shares tips to help you craft a fragrant tablescape and create a welcoming atmosphere.

1. Begin with a brass urli half-filled with water, and float freshly picked marigolds along with scented tea lights for a gentle, serene touch.

2. Add candles with intricate designs and gold accents to bring a sense of cultural heritage to your setting.

3. Opt for fragrances with rich, woody, and floral notes to fill the space with a divine, soothing aroma.

4. For a cohesive look, play with pastels, metallic finishes, and soft floral touches around the centrepiece.

5. Incorporating a variety of home fragrances, such as candles, diffusers, and room sprays, will allow you to enhance the atmosphere and transform your tablescape into a truly scented sanctuary.

What are some common tablescaping mistakes to avoid?



Since there are multiple elements involved; decision making can be overwhelming while setting up your perfect table. To steer you clear of oversights, Mehta believes there are a few common missteps to be mindful of:

1. Overcrowding the table

While it's tempting to use many decorative items, clutter can detract from the beauty of the meal itself. Always remember that the food should be the focal point. A clean, elegant space allows the food and the conversation to take centre stage.

2. Ignoring practicality

The best-designed tablescapes are also functional. If your centrepiece is too tall or obstructs guests’ views, or if the silverware is not easily accessible, the experience becomes less enjoyable. Think of your guests' comfort first.

3. Inconsistent theme or colour palette

A mismatch of colours, textures, and materials can create a chaotic visual experience. Stick to a cohesive palette or design language that reflects the occasion and creates harmony.

4. Neglecting the small details

Small touches—such as a well-chosen napkin fold or a unique table number—can bring everything together. Overlooking these details is often the difference between a good tablescape and a great one.

5. Overusing trends

Trends can be fun, but they can also age quickly. It’s best to incorporate them sparingly or to choose timeless elements with just a hint of current style to keep your tablescape both fresh and enduring.

