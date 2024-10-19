Breaking News
With real estate prices rising, is micro-dining the future in Mumbai?

Updated on: 19 October,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

At a time when Mumbai’s restaurant scene is booming, many different kinds of dining trends are sprouting. One of them is micro-dining as more restaurants are seating 20 diners or less, and there are takers for these unique experiences. What is fuelling this? We speak to restauranteurs and more

With real estate prices rising, is micro-dining the future in Mumbai?

Abokado (left) is one among three known micro-dining places in the last one year along with 20-seater Kari Apla (right). Photo Courtesy: Abokado/Kari Apla

Dining is slowly evolving. While grand restaurants exist, the city is making space for another kind of eatery. Earlier this year in August, Abokado opened in Mumbai’s Bandra housing only 12 seats for diners. At a time when most restaurants want to accommodate more people, the avocado and Japanese-inspired dining café is the latest to jump on the bandwagon for micro-dining spaces in Mumbai after Papa’s earlier this year. In the last year, Kari Apla, a restaurant in the same suburb has been the other eatery to sprout in Mumbai. While the first one calls itself a micro-dining space, the latter was a result of soaring real estate prices. With Mumbai’s rapidly changing dining scene, will micro-dining become the future? There is more to it than meets the eye. 

