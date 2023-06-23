The 2023 edition has a vibrant mix of workshops, plays, and screenings for young minds and a day full of activities that celeb the environment

The 2023 edition comes with a vibrant mix of workshops, plays, and screenings for young minds and a day full of activities that celeb the environment. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Theatre and Storytelling: NCPA to host Summer Fiesta 2023 x 00:00

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is hosting its Summer Fiesta, which is a longstanding tradition by the arts and cultural space in Mumbai for children during the summer holidays. With the holidays almost ending, there are two more events that kids can enroll for over the next week. This is a community-focused festival that intends to inspire and empower young minds by providing interactive workshops conducted by local and national talent in areas such as acting, public speaking, music, and writing. While the festival engages with children, it also helps to promote the performing arts among children from a very young age.

The 2023 edition comes with a vibrant mix of workshops, plays, and screenings for young minds and a day full of activities that celeb the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Dream 'Staged'

The first workshop called A Dream 'Staged' will be conducted by Gurleen Judge for a whole week in English and Hindi. Judge, who thinks it's important to cultivate the habit of going to a theatre in the younger generation says, "Children are naturally curious and have a logical mind. They want to know how did that happen. For them the idea of creating a play is exciting. For the theatre makers, it's an urgent need and important task to be able to talk to younger people. We are really trying to do two things here - one is to build a young generation of theatre practitioners and also the future generation of audiences. This is our attempt to get people to come to the theatre to experience it."

Age: 13 years to 16 years

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

When: June 26 - July 2

Time: 2 pm - 4 pm

Price: Rs 8,260 per person

Storytelling Workshop

Komal Narwani who is a part of the famous Amar Chitra Katha - Tinkle team is conducting a storytelling workshop for one hour a day. She emphasises that communication is an important skill to acquire at an early age shares, "Writing or oral story is one of the oldest forms of art. when a child learns this art form of narrating stories, it is a wonderful way to dig inside their mind to see what they feel and what they learn. what they know and how they interpret their words. it's a wonderful way of self-expression and also something that helps parents, teachers, and others understand and learn from children because their viewpoint or perspective is really different and amazing. We need to have that window and that window is storytelling."

Age: 9 years - 14 years

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

When: July 3 - July 9

Time: 11 am - 12 noon

Price: Rs 6,300 plus GST (for members), Rs 7,000 plus GST (for non-members)

As NCPA is gearing up to have a fun and exciting holiday for your children, this time around they are also bringing in a social cause with Kids for Tiger with Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

(With inputs from IANS)



Also Read: Parvaaz’s Khalid Ahamed on the rise of rock music in Indian languages