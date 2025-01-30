This immersive art exhibition at NMACC will feature works that play with light

From light-based installations to large-scale polished metal sculptures and mirrors, the exhibition is a sensorial experience, highlighting the importance of light, perception and environment

NMACC (File Pic)

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is collaborating with Dia Art Foundation, New York, to host a unique art exhibition called ‘Light into Space’, which will open to the public on February 13, 2025.

The exhibition brings together works of several 1960s and 70s artists from the collection of Dia Art Foundation, which include Americans John Chamberlain, Mary Corse, Walter De Maria, Dan Flavin, Nancy Holt, Robert Irwin and Robert Smithson, along with French artist François Morellet. From light-based installations to large-scale polished metal sculptures and mirrors, the exhibition is a sensorial experience, highlighting the importance of light, perception and environment.

The show is curated by Jessica Morgan, Dia’s Nathalie de Gunzburg Director, and Min Sun Jeon, Dia’s Assistant Curator.

“We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious arts organisation like Dia Art Foundation for this momentous exhibition, connecting global cultures through the power of art,” says Isha Ambani.

“Visitors can expect large-scale and site-specific works across Art House that use light, reflection and illusion to immerse viewers into the space and implicate them in the works directly. The exhibition will highlight the historical significance of these artists and how these works can be experienced today, in a fresh context, and in India, where our celebration of light is ingrained in our values and traditions,” she adds.

About artworks on display

Whether by directing refracted natural light or incorporating artificial illumination within objects, the artists transform everyday industrial materials—such as fluorescent lights, mirrors, polished metals, plastics and reflective paints into works of art. In response to their architectural environment, these materials reflect and absorb light and shadow, or even radiate their own, challenging the limits and complexities of perceptible qualities.

Influenced by a number of global movements and styles in the 20th century such as Minimalism, Abstract Expressionism, Constructivism, Conceptualism and the Light and Space movement, each of the artists play with light and space through varying methods.

When: February 13, 2025 to May 11, 2025

Where: Art House, NMACC

Entry Fee: Rs 199 (free for children under 7, senior citizens and students of fine arts, design and architecture)

Tickets: NMACC website or BookMyShow

