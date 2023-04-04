Travelling to Bhutan? Here's why you need to embrace the diversity of Paro Tshechu festival

The carnival will be conducted from April 2 and April 6 from 1 pm till 5 pm, featuring Bhutanese singers, dancers, and artists from popular local singing shows like the 'Multi-Talents of Drukyul', 'Druk Gi Kalapingka' and 'Do Re Me Fa', as well as other famous contemporary local bands

A massive entertainment event is all set to be conducted with the yearly Paro Tshechu for the very first time. The annual festival is held at the beautiful and sacred Rinpung Dzong in Paro. The huge funfair event will take place in addition to the Tshechu festival, which will showcase numerous mask dances and traditional Bhutanese folk music.

The carnival will be conducted from April 2 and April 6 from 1 pm till 5 pm, featuring Bhutanese singers, dancers, and artists from popular local singing shows like the 'Multi-Talents of Drukyul', 'Druk Gi Kalapingka' and 'Do Re Me Fa', as well as other famous contemporary local bands.

There will also be public parties from 12 am to 3 am, featuring popular local and international DJs. Visitors to the big music festival will be able to sample and enjoy a variety of drinks, and cuisine, including barbeque, and activities, and experience several types of stalls showcasing distinct cultures, food, and textiles from many regions.

"Paro Tshechu is one of the most popular annual festivals in the country. Every year, it attracts thousands of people from across the country as well as foreign visitors. The mega music festival that will happen simultaneously with the Tshechu is a great opportunity to celebrate and promote the culture and diversity of local communities, and both traditional as well as contemporary music. It will also be a platform for introducing fresh talent to audiences, and for foreign visitors to enjoy Bhutanese music and foster a deeper interest in Bhutanese culture and music," concluded Dorji Dhradhul, the director general of the Department of Tourism, Bhutan.



