When I hear Indian music, I automatically start moving: Vietnam dancer MT Pop

If you like scrolling through social media, chances are you might have seen a video of a dancer moving to the beats of ‘Mundian tu bachke rahi’ on the battle floor, with the crowd completely mesmerised. This dancer is MT Pop, the winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals 2024, which was held in Mumbai earlier this month.

The viral video, with 21.1 million views on Instagram, is just a glimpse of many impromptu yet exemplary performances delivered by dancers from across the world at this street dance competition.

MT Pop, who hails from Vietnam, competed against France’s hip-hop dancer Rubix in the final round.

Expressing his emotions on clinching the trophy, the world champion told mid-day.com, “I feel really happy to be here, to share my dance with everyone. It’s not easy and it’s a dream for a lot of dancers to be on this stage.”

His love and passion for dance shine through in his conversation and movement alike. “Dance means a lot to me. Many people say ‘It’s just dance’, but for me, it’s my life, my friend,” he excitedly remarked.

“Every time I feel low or stressed, dance is there for me. When I listen to music and move, I can take all the bad energy out and feel myself healing,” he added.

One characteristic that stands out in MT Pop is his connection with his roots and the happiness of representing his country on a global stage. “We have a lot of dancers in Vietnam and we are hungry for knowledge and learning. I am here for all of them because I want to show that if I can do it, they can do it too!”

Talking about his experience in the city, he says, “Mumbai is amazing. I like the culture here. When I hear Indian music, it automatically makes me move. It is exciting and challenging at the same time. I just enjoy it.”

One message he wants to share with all aspiring dancers is, “Dream it, wish it, do it!”

Representing India

Indian dancers are claiming their place on the global stage, a fact that shines through as they proudly represent the country in international competitions. Two artistes from India showcased their skills at the Dance Your Style World Finals – T and Saumya Kamble.

T, who is from Darjeeling, won the National Finals and went on to represent the country in the World Finals. The dancer, whose stage name is inspired by a cartoon character, won everyone’s hearts with his talent and respect for his opponent on the stage.

Sharing the story behind his name, he said, “I used to watch Tom & Jerry. Jerry always used to tease Tom but he didn’t give up. I found inspiration in that and kept my name Tom, which then became T.”

What is it that he doesn’t want to give up on? Dance, one would assume, given how deeply connected he is with the art form.

“I left home at the age of 15. It has only been me and my dance since then. Some things can’t be expressed. You just need to feel it. That’s what dance is to me,” he shared.

Sharing his plans, T stated, “I’ll just keep going. There’s no trick to success. I am going to experience the journey, see what it is that I can do. I’ll just represent myself and my dance.”

The other Indian artiste, who was a wildcard entry into the World Finals, became a known name in the country when she won India’s Best Dancer Season 2. Saumya Kamble, at the age of 19, gave a tough competition to the street dance veterans.

Expressing her gratitude for this opportunity, she stated, “Dance is everything for me. It’s my heartbeat. I had so much fun here. The crowd, the stage, the people I was battling with – everything was amazing.”

If there’s one word she would use to describe her style, it’s “flow”, something she also strongly believes in. “I want to go with the flow. God will give me the best. But I’ll start battling more,” she concludes.