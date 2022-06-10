Breaking News
World Gin Day: A glimpse of India's diverse and evolving gin culture

Updated on: 11 June,2022 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

On World Gin Day, industry experts chart the popularity of gin and highlight trends that are set to dominate

International legacy and homegrown gins find audiences in India's diverse and evolving gin scene. Photo courtesy: William Grant and Sons, Third Eye Distillery, and Sober


Ask anyone who frequents bars: gin is having its moment in India. Bolstered by the growing popularity of cocktails, themed events, and a plethora of interesting mixer brands popping up, the spirit has done well to capture the interest of enthusiasts in a whiskey-drinking nation like ours. From classic London Dry to Japanese and Indian crafts, the Indian gin drinker has an appetite for these extremely diverse gins, which has led to the emergence of homegrown brands. On World Gin Day, we spoke to industry experts who decode the reason behind popularity of the spirit, and share insights on how gin culture is evolving in India.

