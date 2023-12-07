Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited announce partnership with Christian Louboutin in India

This joint venture envisages the transfer of the current Indian business into a newly incorporated subsidiary of ABFRL where the partners will hold equal stake

Founded in 1991 in the heart of Paris, Christian Louboutin is one of the leading names in global luxury, world famous for its signature red sole shoes.

Indian fashion company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has announced a partnership with Christian Louboutin, one of the world’s most famous shoe designers known for his high-end footwear and iconic soles. This joint venture envisages the transfer of the current Indian business into a newly incorporated subsidiary of ABFRL where the partners will hold equal stake.

Founded in 1991 in the heart of Paris, Christian Louboutin is one of the leading names in global luxury, world famous for its signature red sole shoes. Christian Louboutin has successfully diversified its business into men’s footwear, leather goods & accessories, beauty and kids. The French brand has established its retail presence in over 30 countries.

“We are excited to partner with ABFRL’s team and look forward to working with them to manage and develop the business in India which is an extremely important market for us,” commented Alexis Mourot, Christian Louboutin’s Group CEO.

Ashish Dikshit, managing director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited commented “We are thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with Christian Louboutin, a true icon in luxury footwear. This partnership reflects our commitment to offering our discerning customers the very best in elegance and style. It also exemplifies our ambition to develop and shape the future of the luxury market in India.”

“We are excited to welcome Christian Louboutin into the ABFRL family and building a strong platform for the brand in India. The brand’s distinctive style and craftsmanship appeals to a discerning Indian audience that is growing rapidly,” Sathyajit Radhakrishnan, CEO of International Business, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.