Bulgari celebrates Holi with a vibrant gala event in Mumbai

Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited with Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO Bulgari, Lucia Silversti, Creative Director Jewellery, Bulgari and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Bulgari’s event, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Bulgari, a Roman High Jeweller known for coloured gemstones, celebrated the festive spirit of Holi, the Indian festival of colours, with A Roman Holi.

A vibrant gala event was held in Mumbai, at Antilia, co-hosted with Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Industries Limited. The evening was an ode to Bulgari's love for India and its deep connection to its rich cultural heritage.

For this special occasion, Bulgari selected nine necklaces from its Heritage Collection, featuring nine different gems inspired by the Navaratna, a talisman connected to Indian astrology, expressing the Maison's love for coloured gemstones. Highlighting rubies, sapphires, emeralds, amethysts, pearls, diamonds, citrines and peridots. Creations from the 1980s embody Italian craftsmanship and a daring tribute to colours.

Bulgari's long-standing admiration for the country deeply resonated throughout the event, showing a heartfelt connection to India's precious cultural legacy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bulgari's global ambassador, embraced the spirit of the Maison at the gathering. "Holi is one of my favourite festivals, and I'm thrilled to be celebrating it with Bulgari as A Roman Holi, a concept that blends innovation with the rich traditions of both India and Italy This event holds a special place in my heart as Bulgari's Heritage Collection draws inspiration from the Navaratna, uniting the celebrated cultures and traditions of India and Italy on a global stage. I am looking forward to witnessing how we can serve as inspirations to build a heritage that elevates the grandeur of both countries," she shared.

The evening unfolded with immersive experiences that connected the art of colour with the brilliance of precious stones. Jasleen Royal's mesmerising live performance has set a vibrant mood for the evening. Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO, and Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Jewellery Creative Director, immersed themselves in the magical atmosphere of the evening. Ayushmann Khurrana, a friend of the Maison, who previously unveiled the B.zerol Kada Bracelet, also joined the celebration.

The relationship India has with jewellery goes beyond aesthetic appeal comments Jean-Christophe Babin, "It is a form of expression, of connecting the past with the present with a vision to the future. Bulgari is honored to celebrate this important symbolic moment for India, highlighting its heritage collection of coloured gemstones in the aura of Holi."

A Roman Holi aims to forge an enduring tie between India and the Maison that will lend to endless creative expressions. "For me, India has been at the forefront of innovation and craftsmanship from the very beginning. Seeing the connection between ideologies from different parts of the world is extremely fascinating," said Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Jewellery Creative Director.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Shilpa Shetty were a few among the guests.

