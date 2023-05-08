Dealing with frizzy hair? These simple hairstyles can come to the rescue

Dealing with frizzy hair can often be very difficult and that may leave many people disappointed because they are not able to look good even on a bad hair day. However, there are many different hairstyles that can help and it starts with a simple messy bun

Dealing with hair tantrums can often be very difficult and that is not only limited to styling but also the texture and type and one of the most common challenges is that of frizziness. It is a tremendous pain, especially in the morning when one is getting ready to go to work.



Bhavin Bheda, the business manager for Cadiveu Professional, says there are plenty of simple hairstyles you can try to manage your frizz and look great even on the busiest of mornings.

The messy bun: This classic hairstyle is perfect for frizzy hair as it allows you to embrace your natural texture. Simply gather your hair into a loose bun and secure it with a hair tie.

The low ponytail: A low ponytail is another simple hairstyle that's perfect for busy mornings. To make it more interesting, you can add a braid or twist to the front section of your hair.

The top knot: If you're short on time, a top knot is a great option. Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around and secure it with bobby pins.

The half-up, half-down: This hairstyle is perfect if you want to show off your curls while still keeping them under control. Simply gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a hair tie or clip.

The French braid: A French braid is a chic and elegant hairstyle that's perfect for frizzy hair. It keeps your hair off your face and is ideal for both casual and formal occasions.

The Side braid: A side braid is a great option if you have long hair. Simply gather your hair to one side and braid it, securing it with a hair tie.

The Fishtail braid: This trendy braid is a great option for frizzy hair as it looks great with a bit of texture. It may take a little practice to get right, but once you've mastered it, you'll love the results.



