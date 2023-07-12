Kendall Jenner made it look like fun to go through the day with a transparent drip running up her arm. City based dermatologist breaks down how an IV therapy helps boost energy and revitalise dull skin

Clients try IV nutritional therapy by REVIV, which has gone from one clinic to three in the last two years. The pandemic was a catalyst in focussing people’s attention on holistic wellness, say the founders. Image Courtesy: REVIV

Listen to this article Decoding IV therapy for boosting energy levels and revitalising dull skin x 00:00

Intravenous (IV) Therapy has been a long-standing practice in the field of health and wellness. It offers a fast and direct method of delivering medication or essential nutrients into the body by injecting them directly into the bloodstream. Dr. Rashmi Shetty, cosmetic dermatologist, Ra Skin & Aesthetics - Mumbai & Hyderabad shares how to approach IV therapy in an informed manner.

IV therapy is used in the medical field for the following purposes:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Providing nutrients to individuals who are unable to consume food or water orally.

2. Administering medication in severe cases.

3. Performing blood transfusions when necessary.

There are certain situations in which seeking IV therapy would be considered ideal:

1. To alleviate the symptoms of a hangover.

2. When feeling physically and mentally exhausted.

3. Experiencing prolonged periods of high stress.

4. Dehydration

It is often witnessed, when a trend comes about, everyone wants to jump onto the bandwagon. However, in the case of IV therapy, not everyone may need it. For those who already lead a healthy lifestyle without any special stress or deviation from that lifestyle, oral supplements would be the way to go to help plug in the gaps of nutrition that your body may need. Having said that, the reason for the popularity of IV therapy is quicker results as it is injected directly into your bloodstream over oral supplements which provide cumulative results over a period of time.

Here are some important points to consider regarding IV therapy:

1. It is essential to seek advice from a reputable doctor who can provide accurate and reliable guidance.

2. Ensure that you indulge in IV therapy for the right reasons, such as the ones mentioned above.

3. The nutrients that are transmitted through IV therapy are water-soluble which implies that the body will absorb only as much as it needs. Hence, requesting for larger doses is not wise as the excess will be flushed out of the body.

4. While it may sound unreasonable, it is important to do a background check on the source of the nutrients that are infused into your IV. Hence, the first precaution mentioned - seek advice from a reputable and trusted doctor.

5. While IV therapy can be highly effective and fast-acting, it is important to be aware that the direct administration of fluids into your veins, which then travel to your heart, carries potential risks and can be potentially harmful.

There is no number as to how frequently one must invest in IV therapy. However, depending on the situation or reason for which one is seeking it, it may be once a month. At IV centers, specialists have a concoction that comprises certain essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. These concoctions are intended to cure hangovers, hydration, antioxidation, etc. If you are investing in IV Therapy, you must combine it with oral supplements to truly sustain the benefits of the changes it has kick-started in your body.

Also Read: Monsoon Fashion: 8 hacks to survive the rainy season in style