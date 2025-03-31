Over 30 renowned designers showcased pieces from their archival collections to honour the 25-year journey of the fashion event

(L-R) Manish Malhotra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, Kareena Kapoor Khan arrive at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 (Pics: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025, a fashion extravaganza that commenced on Wednesday at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, culminated on Sunday with a one-of-a-kind gala celebrating the evolution of Indian fashion.

Over 30 renowned designers showcased pieces from their archival collections to honour the 25-year journey of the fashion event. According to PTI, the fashion designers chose two iconic ensembles from their past collections which they presented at the extravaganza in the last 25 years.

The showcase ended with everyone remembering late designer Rohit Bal and giving him a standing ovation as the footage from his final fashion show played out on the LED screen, reported PTI. Bal had brought down the curtain on the Delhi edition of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI in October 2024, making a comeback on the runway almost a year after a health scare. He passed away on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63.

During the gala, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about "embarking on a new chapter" with Lakmé.

"Whether it was walking the ramp when I was size zero or Taimur in my belly, whether it was size 10 or 12, that never mattered. What mattered was my heart was on the stage with Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI in October 2024, with each and every designer I've walked for,” she said.

"I'm back again with the Lakmé family. Hopefully, I will be back on the ramp with all my favourite designers wearing their outfits, maybe not as size zero but owning it completely," she further stated.

The actor also gave a shout-out to the unseen and often unnamed people who work round-the-clock to make fashion shows a reality.

The event was hosted by American actor of Indian origin Kal Penn.

As reported by PTI, the designers who presented looks from their previous Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI clothing lines were: Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, Ritu Beri, Gauri & Nainika, Varun Bahl, Monisha Jaising, Ashish N Soni, Narendra Kumar Ahmed, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Raw Mango, Pankaj & Nidhi, Alpana & Neeraj, Namrata Joshipura, Shantnu Nikhil, Bhibhu Mohapatra, Rina Dhaka, Amit Aggarwal, Rahul Mishra, Anshu Arora, Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva, Gaurav Gupta, Suneet Verma, Nalini Ramani, Anita Dongre, JJ Valaya, and Anamika Khanna, who opened this year's fashion week last Wednesday.

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 was a star-studded affair with renowned designers showcasing their latest collections. The event also gave a platform for emerging designers and fashion students to present their creations.

