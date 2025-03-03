Oscars 2025: Guneet Monga shines in contemporary saree by Manish Malhotra

The designer took to his Instagram handle to commend Monga’s bold and elegant representation of Indian heritage on the global stage

Guneet Monga at Oscars 2025 (Photos Courtesy: AFP)

Producer Guneet Monga aced her look for Oscars 2025 as she celebrated India in a contemporary saree by Manish Malhotra, blending traditional and modern styles.

The hand-woven tissue outfit featured a constructed corset paired with a saree, complemented by a unique drape and trench coat. She styled the mocha mousse outfit with a clutch and stud earrings from Malhotra’s fine jewellery label.

Apart from a unique blend of styles, this outfit is an interesting choice for another reason – its colour. Mocha mousse was named ‘Pantone Colour of the Year’ for 2025, and has been in the spotlight since then.

Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to commend Monga’s bold and elegant representation of Indian heritage on the global stage.

Sharing her photos, he wrote, “The fabulous @guneetmonga looking elegant and regal, making a strong style statement in Indian contemporary fashion, celebrating the saree with a constructed corset and trench in the special color of the year, Mocha Mousse. An ensemble in handwoven handloom tissue- an Indian-rooted fabric- and the Indian contemporary saree, worn with our jewellery: imperial heirlooms, uncut diamonds, and 18K gold… on the global stage @theoscarsworld .... #mymmsaree #guneetmonga styling @manishamelwani @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld.”

At the Oscars, short film “Anuja”, produced by Guneet Monga and others, was nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action), but lost to the Dutch film “I'm Not a Robot”.

At the 2023 Academy Awards, where the documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” won an award, Monga had made a statement by wearing a traditional pink Benarasi saree adorned with elephant motifs. This year, she embraced a modern twist on the saree, bringing contemporary flair to the global stage.

(With inputs from IANS)