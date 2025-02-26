Prajakta Koli’s wedding lehenga has a special connection to her name; check details here

Both Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal opted for custom Anita Dongre outfits and jewellery for their wedding

Actor and content creator Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, tied the knot with long-time partner Vrishank Khanal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Karjat on Tuesday.

The bride and groom stunned in custom ensembles by fashion designer Anita Dongre on the special day. While Prajakta opted for a cream-coloured lehenga, Vrishank complemented her with an ivory sherwani. The outfits were nature-inspired and featured intricate detailing.

About Prajakta Koli’s outfit

Prajakta donned a hand-painted Pichhwai lehenga with motifs of palm trees and Parijaat flowers. Anita Dongre took to Instagram to reveal that the lehenga held special meaning as it was an ode to Prajakta, which is another name for the flowers depicted in the outfit. The voluminous lehenga skirt also featured delicate sequins, elevating the radiance of the outfit.

An embellished blouse, matching dupatta and a beautiful veil completed the ensemble. The jewellery, also by Anita Dongre, included a mang tika, choker necklace, statement earrings, rings, kadhas and bangles.

The bride opted for minimal make-up, and open hair styled into soft waves.

About Vrishank Khanal’s outfit

The groom wore a hand-embroidered silk sherwani, featuring nature-inspired motifs like trees. He paired it with matching pants, shoes and safa.

About Pichhwai art

Pichhwai is a traditional form of painting from Rajasthan, which explores themes related to the life of Lord Krishna, also celebrating the co-existence of different inhabitants of nature. Floral motifs are a common occurrence in Pichhwai paintings. This art form is characterised by vibrant colours and intricate detailing.

