52 hotels in Karnataka found using polythene sheets to prepare idlis; health minister says 'plastic is carcinogenic'

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

The Food Safety Department of Karnataka has found that 52 hotels using polythene sheets to prepare Idli, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday.

According to him, polythene, especially the thin sheets, are carcinogenic and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry.

"Food Safety department had collected idli samples at 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier clothes were used for cooking idlis but we got the information that recently the hotels have started using plastic. So our officers went to various spots and conducted an inquiry," Rao told reporters.

Out of 251 hotels 52 were using plastic, the Minister said adding, "The hoteliers should have never done it because plastic is carcinogenic, which means that it can cause cancer. Those carcinogenic elements can enter Idli."

