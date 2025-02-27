Breaking News
Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai
Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune
Mumbai: House help held for stealing Rs 1.16 lakh from 79-year-old Kemps Corner resident
Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor
Mumbai: Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge on track for October 2026 completion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > 52 hotels in Karnataka found using polythene sheets to prepare idlis health minister says plastic is carcinogenic

52 hotels in Karnataka found using polythene sheets to prepare idlis; health minister says 'plastic is carcinogenic'

Updated on: 27 February,2025 04:36 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

According to him, polythene, especially the thin sheets, are carcinogenic and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry

52 hotels in Karnataka found using polythene sheets to prepare idlis; health minister says 'plastic is carcinogenic'

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Listen to this article
52 hotels in Karnataka found using polythene sheets to prepare idlis; health minister says 'plastic is carcinogenic'
x
00:00

The Food Safety Department of Karnataka has found that 52 hotels using polythene sheets to prepare Idli, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday.


According to him, polythene, especially the thin sheets, are carcinogenic and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry.


"Food Safety department had collected idli samples at 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier clothes were used for cooking idlis but we got the information that recently the hotels have started using plastic. So our officers went to various spots and conducted an inquiry," Rao told reporters.


Out of 251 hotels 52 were using plastic, the Minister said adding, "The hoteliers should have never done it because plastic is carcinogenic, which means that it can cause cancer. Those carcinogenic elements can enter Idli."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karnataka Food and drink indian food Lifestyle news health Health And Wellness

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK