Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Gaggan Anands Gaggan in Bangkok crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia 2025

Gaggan Anand’s ‘Gaggan’ in Bangkok crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia 2025

Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This is not the first time the restaurant has been awarded the title, the restaurant by Anand has been awarded the best restaurant in Asia four times previously

Gaggan Anand’s ‘Gaggan’ in Bangkok crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia 2025

The Indian chef's restaurant held the title of Asia’s Best Restaurant for four years at the previous iteration of Gaggan. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article
Gaggan Anand’s ‘Gaggan’ in Bangkok crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia 2025
x
00:00

Indian chef Gaggan Anand’s ‘Gaggan’ in Bangkok has been crowned as ‘The Best Restaurant in Asia 2025’, according to a social media post by ‘World’s 50 Best’. With that, the Thailand based restaurant has also become ‘The Best Restaurant in Thailand 2025’. 


A statement on the post said, “Bombastic chef Gaggan Anand (and much of his current team) held the title of Asia’s Best Restaurant for four years at the previous iteration of Gaggan, before moving across town to a smaller space in 2020.”

It further said, “Anand long ago dubbed his cuisine ‘progressive Indian’, and while many nods to his home culture — like the use of Indian spices and herbs and reinterpretations of traditional dishes, street food in particular — remain on the 20-course menu, the food also carries signals and influences from Japan, France, Thailand and beyond.”

“The plating is a riot of colours and a jumble of textures. Be prepared to experience explosions in your mouth, to eat with your hands and to attack one dish with only your tongue,” it concluded. 


Earlier today, Mumbai's Masque was declared 'The Best Restaurant in India' 2025, according to the social media account of 'The World's 50 Best'. 

In the statement, it said, "One of India's most forward-thinking restaurants, Masque's raison d'être is to show off the wealth of India's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill.

With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque's seasonal menu degustation in dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra (Colocasia leaves), stuffed with either fresh peas or barbecued pork. 

The restaurant appears at No. 19 on 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025'.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangkok thailand Lifestyle news Food and drink indian food culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK