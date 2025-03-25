This is not the first time the restaurant has been awarded the title, the restaurant by Anand has been awarded the best restaurant in Asia four times previously

The Indian chef's restaurant held the title of Asia’s Best Restaurant for four years at the previous iteration of Gaggan. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article Gaggan Anand’s ‘Gaggan’ in Bangkok crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia 2025 x 00:00

Indian chef Gaggan Anand’s ‘Gaggan’ in Bangkok has been crowned as ‘The Best Restaurant in Asia 2025’, according to a social media post by ‘World’s 50 Best’. With that, the Thailand based restaurant has also become ‘The Best Restaurant in Thailand 2025’.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement on the post said, “Bombastic chef Gaggan Anand (and much of his current team) held the title of Asia’s Best Restaurant for four years at the previous iteration of Gaggan, before moving across town to a smaller space in 2020.”



It further said, “Anand long ago dubbed his cuisine ‘progressive Indian’, and while many nods to his home culture — like the use of Indian spices and herbs and reinterpretations of traditional dishes, street food in particular — remain on the 20-course menu, the food also carries signals and influences from Japan, France, Thailand and beyond.”



“The plating is a riot of colours and a jumble of textures. Be prepared to experience explosions in your mouth, to eat with your hands and to attack one dish with only your tongue,” it concluded.

Earlier today, Mumbai's Masque was declared 'The Best Restaurant in India' 2025, according to the social media account of 'The World's 50 Best'.



In the statement, it said, "One of India's most forward-thinking restaurants, Masque's raison d'être is to show off the wealth of India's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill.



With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque's seasonal menu degustation in dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra (Colocasia leaves), stuffed with either fresh peas or barbecued pork.



The restaurant appears at No. 19 on 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025'.