The Mumbai-based restaurant, which appeared on No. 78 last year, has made its way into the top 20 of the prestigious awards in the hospitality industry

The restaurant appears at No. 19 on 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025'. Photo Courtesy: Masque official Instagram account

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025: Mumbai's Masque declared 'The Best Restaurant in India 2025'

As a part of the highly-anticipated Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, Mumbai's Masque restaurant has been declared 'The Best Restaurant in India' 2025, according to the social media account of 'The World's 50 Best'. The prestigious title comes to the Mumbai-based restaurant for the fourth time in a row after first getting it in 2022, followed by 2023 and 2024.

In the statement following the announcement, it said, "One of India's most forward-thinking restaurants, Masque's raison d'être is to show off the wealth of India's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill.

It added, "With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque's seasonal menu degustation in dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra (Colocasia leaves), stuffed with either fresh peas or barbecued pork."

The restaurant appears at No. 19 on 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025'. It has jumped 59 places to appear in the top 20, after being at No. 78 in 2024.



City-based restaurateur Aditi Dugar is the founder, director, and owner of Masque Restaurant, where Varun Totlani is the head chef. The restaurant is popularly known for its 10-course tasting menu that showcases India's rich produce.



The only other Indian restaurant in the Top 50 is New Delhi's Indian Accent at No. 46. In the extended list of Top 100, city-based restaurant The Bombay Canteen, appeared on No. 91, and The Table appeared on No. 88, while Americano is at No. 71. The list also feature's other restaurants from the Indian capital like Dum Pukht at No. 89 and Inja at No. 87. Bengaluru's Farmlore is on No. 68, while Naar from Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh is on No. 66.