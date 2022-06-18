Celebrate Father’s Day with delicious spreads at these 5 restaurants in Mumbai

As people get back to visiting their favourite restaurants, take the opportunity to step out of your house this weekend to treat your dad to mouthwatering delicacies at one of these restaurants near you. City restaurants have put together special brunches and menus for you to enjoy a meal with your father or your entire family

Treat your father to a day out in Mumbai on this Father's Day. Photo courtesy: The Bread Bar

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for many people due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only in the recent months have people experienced some sense of normalcy and now that prefer go out to eat at restaurants, even restaurants are putting their best foot forward to make it a memorable experience. These times have also taught us to care most for our families and relationships. Our parents deserve the best especially after all the years of hard work they have put in to help us grow into better people. While Mother’s Day was celebrated a little over a month ago, this weekend is for dads as we celebrate Father’s Day on June 19.



Restaurants in the city have put together some delicious special menus that are available all day and for brunch. While some of them are innovative, there are others every father will like along with a variety of beers, cocktails and mocktails on offer.



Here is a glimpse of the scrumptious meals that restaurants have planned for fathers this year:



Lavish American meal

Treat your father to new flavours with a lavish all-American brunch at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The menu has been put together by Executive Chef Dane Fernandes in collaboration with Taste of America by using ingredients such as blueberries, walnuts, pistachios and apples too. Diners can sip on heady cocktails such as Kir Royale, Tennessee Ice tea, Bourbon or Whiskey Sour while they wait for their dishes to be served. For main course, enjoy an All-American Lox N Bagel, Old Fashioned Crawfish Broil, New York Pizza or a Philadelphia Cream Cheese & Baby Spinach Pate. While S'mores are available for dessert, diners can also enjoy an American Baked Cheesecake, Boston Cream Pie or a Classic Pecan Pie.



Where: JW Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Andheri (East)

When: June 19

Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

Price: Rs 3,100 plus taxes (non-alcoholic), Rs 4,300 plus taxes (alcoholic)

Call: 022 6882 8888 / 022 6882 8656 for reservations



Food ‘n’ music

If you still haven’t planned your celebration and want to get together with your father and family for a brunch, head to Silve Beach Café in Bandra. The restaurant not only has a special menu for the day but also an afternoon with live music. City-based musician duo Nathaniel Mookthiar and Joshua D’souza, will play some classic numbers on the day and you can also request a song for your father. You can enjoy the music while choosing from a wide variety of drinks and dishes such as Artichoke and Edamame Pizza, Corn & Spinach Black Charcoal Tacos and more. Pick from Orange Chocolate Cake or a Classic Tiramisu to satiate your sweet tooth craving.



Where: Silver Beach Café, Bandra (West)

When: June 19

Time: 12 noon – 4 pm

Call: 85912 12049



A cosy affair

Celebrations differ from person to person and while some may opt to enjoy a lavish brunch, a cosy café style meal never gets old and may just be perfect for this Father’s Day. Step out early for a breakfast at The Bread Bar in Chembur because the city-based bakery has put together a special menu for this Father’s Day. Diners can enjoy a delectable Sticky Whisky Caramel Cake and Caramelised Nuts or the Orange and Dark Chocolate Marble Cake or a familiar yet innovative Masala Chai Sable. Last but not the least, dig in to the Cherry Pistachio Pie to end your meal on a sweet note.



Where: The Bread Bar, Chembur

When: June 18-June 19

Time: 8:30 am – 8 pm

Call: 89284 82554



Delicious brunch

If you are in and around Malad and don’t want to travel too much this Sunday, head to The Resort with your dad or simply with your entire family for a delicious Father’s Day brunch while listening to some good music. Feast on dishes such as Chicken Meatballs in Spicy Soy Sauce, Fish and Melon salad, Kasoori Murgh Tikka and Roast Fish with Orange Sauce and Cherry Tomato confit. You can end your meal with desserts such as Cold Cheesecake with Mixed Berry and Charcoal Swiss Roll.



Where: The Resort Mumbai, Malad (West)

When: June 19

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Call: 98198 77316



Celebrate with craft beer

If you and your father love to sip on beer, then spend this Father’s Day at BrewDog Mumbai. For this celebration, Great State Aleworks will be doing a fun tap takeover to pour six of their most popular beers at the restaurant. Sip on a familiar Dryland Brut, which is a Bajra Pale Ale, or a Streetside, which is a delicious Guava Gose. They also have another beer called Faaaak It, which the brewery has created in collaboration with standup comedian and actor Vir Das.



Where: BrewDog Midtown Mumbai in Lower Parel and BrewDog, Bandra (West)

When: June 18 – June 19

Time: 12 noon – 1:30 am

Call: 80974 46944 / 89769 81272

