Indulge in an array of delectable savouries that span from Paneer Kathi Roll to Avocado Sev Puri paired with masala chai

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Churchgate’s Nksha launches its new high tea menu perfect for the winter season x 00:00

Winter season calls for a steaming cup of tea over long conversations with friends. A cup of tea is soothing and when paired with the right accompaniment, can transport one to a world of pure bliss. If you are a chai lover who enjoys sipping on the beverage, especially during winter, here is a fine-dine eatery in South Mumbai that has unveiled its high-tea menu.

Nksha, located in Churchgate has introduced its newest culinary offering, an opulent high tea menu set to transcend the conventional. It combines tradition and innovation to delight the senses and transform your afternoon gatherings into memorable occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a splendid ode to flavours, sophistication, and culinary craftsmanship, each facet of this menu offers a harmonious blend of classical tea-time favourites and avant-garde indulgences.

At Nksha, here are a few things you can find under their new high-tea menu:

Savoury Temptations:

Partake in an array of delectable savories that span the spectrum from Paneer Kathi Roll to Avocado Sev Puri, Jodhpuri Michi Vada, Punjabi Mini Samosa, and an array of other exquisites, each truly delicious.

Exquisite Beverage and Delicacies:

No high tea is complete without refreshing beverages. Behold our distinguished selection, featuring the likes of Dalgona Coffee, Masala Chai, and Masala Shikanji, alongside an assortment of premium delicacies like Besan Nankhatai, curated with utmost precision to satiate discerning palates.

Confectionery Elegance:

Culminate your sojourn with an assortment of luscious sweet creations, including Motichoor Ladoo and Malai Chaap, each an epitome of indulgence.

Pranav Rungta, Co-Founder and director of Nksha Restaurant at Churchgate says, “South Bombay has lacked a standalone restaurant specialising in high tea since the iconic Tea Center shut down at Churchgate. We hence decided to curate a comforting high tea menu comprising Signature Chaat, Delhi Style Street Food and some delectable Petite Fours. Our Tea selection boasts of crisp Assam and Darjeeling teas.”

With a perfect blend of hot beverages and light snacks, Nksha seeks to offer its patrons a comforting experience. Whether you're looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply wish to elevate your afternoon, you can head to Nksha’s to give their high tea menu a try.

Where: Nksha

Location: Churchgate

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 pm