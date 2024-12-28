Four Points by Sheraton makes its debut in Nashik, the wine capital of India

Beyond its wine culture, the city holds a place of profound historical and spiritual significance as one of India’s oldest and holiest cities, rooted in the lore of the Ramayana

Centrally located, at a 30-minute drive from the Nashik International Airport, the property is aimed at every kind of travelller in the city. Photo Courtesy: Four Points by Sheraton Nashik

Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has opened Four Points by Sheraton Nashik, marking its debut in the culturally vibrant destination of Nashik. Centrally located, at a 30-minute drive from the Nashik International Airport, the hotel seamlessly blends contemporary design, thoughtful comfort, signature amenities and all the brand’s popular extras – catering to the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

Commenting on the milestone, Ranju Alex, area vice president - South Asia at Marriott International says, “With a deep commitment to expanding our presence across India, the introduction of Four Points by Sheraton in Nashik aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering modern, yet timeless hospitality in the growing tier-two and tier-three markets of India. Designed with the brand’s core ethos of delivering honest, approachable and comfortable experiences, we look forward to welcoming guests to a relaxed and memorable stay that captures the spirit and energy of this iconic and historical location.”

Nashik, famously home to some of India’s most celebrated vineyards, offers visitors the opportunity to savor exceptional wines amidst rustic and breathtaking landscapes. Beyond its wine culture, the city holds a place of profound historical and spiritual significance as one of India’s oldest and holiest cities, rooted in the lore of the Ramayana. The city’s ancient heart beats in its historic bathing ghats (river side steps) and intricately carved stone temples.

Nature lovers can immerse themselves in the biodiversity of the Nandur Maheshwar Bird Sanctuary, a haven for migratory birds nestled along the Godavari River. For adventure seekers, the exhilarating trek to Anjaneri Hill and a stop by the serene waters of Gangapur Dam provides a tranquil retreat for picnics and quiet contemplation.

Reflecting the brand’s promise to provide for today’s independent travellers, Four Points by Sheraton Nashik features 125 contemporary rooms, designed with the brand ethos in mind that reflects modernity and practicality. Each of the hotel’s guest rooms feature a 55-inch TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and spacious workstations. The dining options are a smart, eclectic mix comprising - Intermezzo, a Lounge Bar that offers local craft beers as part of the brands signature Best Brews™ programme, alongside cocktails and wines in a relaxed setting; Arbor Kitchen, the all day-dining with panoramic city views and a menu celebrating local flavours; and HYGH Note, touted to be the city’s newest nightlife destination, hosting curated DJ performances, paired with vibrant ambiance and additively delicious finger foods.

With 8,300 sq. ft. of versatile meeting and event spaces, the hotel is poised to be a prime destination for corporate gatherings, weddings, and social celebrations - delivering a seamless experience for every occasion. Guests have the option to unwind at the stunning infinity pool or maintain their fitness routines at the state-of-the-art Fitness Centre, open 24/7 and equipped with the latest modern amenities, to help keep up with fitness regimes, while on the move.

“At Four Points by Sheraton Nashik, we look forward to welcoming guests to check-in to a space that celebrates the city’s vibrant spirit while providing a modern and ergonomic setting. We hope to provide travellers with inspiration to explore Nashik’s rich culture and scenic beauty, with a comfortable abode to unwind. Given the hotel’s practical design, we aim to cater to a mix of business travellers and tourists alike,” said Shreyas Aranoly, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Nashik.