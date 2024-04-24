From Brazil to India: Instagram favourite acai debuts in Mumbai

Last month, Mumbai got its first exclusively Brazilian cafe, Tropicool from Sao Paulo. At the heart of the menu isacai, a global sensation positioned as a healthy alternative. We asked experts to weigh in on the trend, break down its nutritional qualities, and predict how it may fare in India

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

The acai (pronounced ah-sigh-EE) berry, found in rainforests of South America (primarily the Brazilian Amazon), is known for its nutritional prowess. Since this berry is very perishable, it is available across the globe in the forms of puree and powder which is then used to make the very trendy acai bowls. How trendy is it? With over 3.6 million posts on Instagram, it is safe to say #acai has an ever-growing appeal as it expands its presence across global menus. We asked experts to help us chart the growing popularity of this superfood, and to weigh in on the nutritional aspect separating marketing from fact.