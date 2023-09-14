Ganeshotsav 2023: Quick and easy sweet delights that are a must-try this festive season

This Ganesh Chaturthi, do not limit yourself to just eating modaks. Move beyond and explore other traditional dishes in their classic form or with some slight innovations

Chef Rajesh at Six Senses Vana says you can simply add some figs to a classic basundi to make a delicious Anjeer Basundi for this Ganeshotsav. Photo Courtesy: Six Senses Vana

The festival is incomplete without biting into the deep-fried Gujiyas Make a trio of flavours - suji halwa, saffron suji halwa and badam suji halwa Chef Rajesh of Six Senses Vana shares recipe for Anjeer Basundi

The streets resonate with joyful melodies, and the bells chime in unison – it's that time of the year when Mumbai awakens in vibrant celebration during Ganeshotsav. This eagerly anticipated festival, which heralds the arrival of Lord Ganesha, holds a special place in the hearts of most Mumbaikars.