Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Ganeshotsav 2023 Quick and easy sweet delights that are a must try this festive season

Ganeshotsav 2023: Quick and easy sweet delights that are a must-try this festive season

Premium

Updated on: 14 September,2023 12:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

This Ganesh Chaturthi, do not limit yourself to just eating modaks. Move beyond and explore other traditional dishes in their classic form or with some slight innovations

Ganeshotsav 2023: Quick and easy sweet delights that are a must-try this festive season

Chef Rajesh at Six Senses Vana says you can simply add some figs to a classic basundi to make a delicious Anjeer Basundi for this Ganeshotsav. Photo Courtesy: Six Senses Vana


Key Highlights

  1. The festival is incomplete without biting into the deep-fried Gujiyas
  2. Make a trio of flavours - suji halwa, saffron suji halwa and badam suji halwa
  3. Chef Rajesh of Six Senses Vana shares recipe for Anjeer Basundi

The streets resonate with joyful melodies, and the bells chime in unison – it's that time of the year when Mumbai awakens in vibrant celebration during Ganeshotsav. This eagerly anticipated festival, which heralds the arrival of Lord Ganesha, holds a special place in the hearts of most Mumbaikars.

ganesh chaturthi indian food mumbai food life and style Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK