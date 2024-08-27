Breaking News
Healthy and hearty Mumbai chefs share comforting non fried recipes for monsoon snacking

Healthy and hearty: Mumbai chefs share comforting non-fried recipes for monsoon snacking

Updated on: 27 August,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

While fried appetisers are the go-to during monsoons, Mumbai chefs share sizzling non-fried recipes that are high in taste, not calories

Try these non-fried recipes for monsoon snacking

The monsoon season in India brings with it a unique charm, characterised by lush greenery, cool breezes, and the pitter-patter of rain. While this season evokes a sense of tranquillity, it also ignites a craving for warm, comforting food. Often, fried snacks become the go-to option, but these can sometimes be heavy on the stomach and contribute to unhealthy eating habits. To cater to both your taste buds and health consciousness, chefs have shared delicious non-fried monsoon recipes that are packed with flavour. So, whether you're a seasoned cook or a kitchen novice, these dishes are sure to become your go-to choices during the rainy season.

